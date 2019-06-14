A chat with an astronaut

× Students at Moriah Central School patch in to the International Space Station is it soars over Australia.

PORT HENRY | Students at Moriah Central School had been hoping to make radio contact with astronauts aboard the International Space Station over the past month, but a variety of blips had prevented the conversation from taking place.

Last Thursday, with the school year winding down, music teacher Matthew Pray’s technology club — with a full student assembly looking on — gave it one last shot.

This time, of all things, storms over Australia threatened the connection. Through a program called Amatuer Radio on the International Space Station, earthbound ham radio operators can make contact with the astronauts when crew members are off duty. The program is designed to encourage students to take an interest in science and math, as they communicate with a ship speeding more than 250 miles above the earth’s surface.

Operating through a base station in Australia, the window for communication was small: It was only 10 minutes from the time the station flew at 17,500 miles an hour into radio contact until it would be gone, and with it the last chance for a project that had been in the works for much of the semester.

The base station operator opened a channel and read his call letters to the station. No response. He tried again. This time, as Pray pumped his fist, a voice crackled through on the other end.

Students spent the next 10 minutes asking questions of astronaut David St. Jacques, and learning about life aboard the flying laboratory. The presentation was a hit with the student assembly.

“I thought it was really good,” said ninth grader Robert Reed. “I do like science, yes, and I like space. I wonder if there is extraterrestrial life out there.”

Technology club students took turns asking questions of St. Jacques, who said he listened to jazz while he worked; that the hardest part of the mission was being away from his family; and that one of his favorite things to do in his off hours is just look out the window to see a planet that “is glowing blue, and almost seems to be breathing — it’s the only living thing you can see out there.”

St. Jacques said some man-made features are visible from space, including major roads, bridges, airports and harbors. He discussed the value of the outpost, which fulfills a natural instinct for exploration and an expansion of the human spirit.

The International Space Station has been inhabited since 2000, and is a joint project of the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan and Russia. “It’s an incredible example of international cooperation,” St. Jacques said. “Knowledge of different cultures is one of the most exciting experiences you can have; this is a value to all of humanity.”

The International Space Station can be seen from Earth as it passes overhead. By signing up on the Spot the Station website, earthlings can be notified by email on days the satellite will be flying overhead.