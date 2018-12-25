A Christmas riot

× Living history soldiers stroll outside of Fort Ticonderoga. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | ’Tis the season for peace, joy and celebration, but 242 years ago at Fort Ticonderoga it twas not.

The year was 1776, the first winter of American independence, and perhaps the events that led up to what has become known as the Christmas Riot of 1776 should have come as a warning for things to come.

Then, as now, America was a divided nation, said Fort Ticonderoga curator Matt Keagle during a presentation at the fort last weekend, with serious differences among men who were ostensibly on the same side.

The Revolution in full flame by this time, with the tide of the war adding to the tensions in colonial ranks.

On the last day of 1775, Americans attacked a British garrison in Quebec and got their hats handed to them, forcing an inglorious, 300-mile retreat back to Fort Ticonderoga. George Washington had rousted the British from Boston, but then got clobbered in New York, forcing the Continental Army to skedaddle back down into Pennsylvania.

Benedict Arnold’s ragtag Navy had been wiped out in Lake Champlain in October, and all told, Thomas Paine’s dour observation about these being the times that try men’s souls might have been something of an understatement. Even news of the Declaration of Independence did little to improve morale. It “caused a little buzz, but was soon forgotten,” a soldier wrote.

The one glimmer of hope was that Arnold, even in defeat, had been able to delay the British just enough to force them to wrap up their campaign for the year before they could capture the important Lake Champlain outpost.

“One wonders what would have happened if the British had captured Fort Ticonderoga,” Keagle said. But for a few days’ delay in October, the colonies might have been split down the middle and the outcome or the war radically changed.

But within the colonial ranks, there was already a split, particularly between the industrious, egalitarian Northeast and the “Buckskins” from points south who valued order and convention. Officers from the Mid-Atlantic wrinkled their noses as “the miserable behavior of the Yankees,” noting that their ranks, which included blacks, whites and Indians, created “a most shocking spectacle.”

When the son of Asa Whitcomb, a 57-year-old Massachusetts colonel, was caught passing the time by making shoes, it was considered by the Pennsylvania Buckskins to be a horrible breach of military protocol.

Adding to the tension was the fact that that precisely no one wanted to be in this frozen outpost, least of all the overall commander, “Mad” Anthony Wayne, who felt he was cut out for more high-profile work than as a glorified drill sergeant in a frozen wilderness.

Christmas Day at the fort in 1776 would have been just another day, with no particular reason for celebration. Christmas was not widely recognized in America until the middle of the following century, and since there was no specific mention of it in the Bible it certainly would not have gained currency with the puritanical Northeast. Yet the date adds modern-day irony to violence that happened that evening.

Keagle said not much was known about the event until recently, only some opaque historical references that something took place that night, More curious, when Keagle went to the military record, there was the notation “Head Quarters Dec 25 1776.” But the page is blank.

“Sometimes an omission raises as many questions as actual words on a page,” Keagle. But with determination and a deep dive into records that would seemingly have had no relation to the matter, he was able to tease out the details.

On Christmas morning, soldiers were ordered to parade on the frozen lake. Four Yankee officers were not present and apparently back in their snug quarters at the fort — a point not lost on Thomas Craig, a lieutenant from a Scots-Irish family in Northeastern Pennsylvania that is not remembered for its pacifism.

Craig stewed all day over the march, and the workbench and the whole lot of Yankees which he felt were little better than the British. That evening, “warmed with wine,” he unsheathed his sword and went looking for Col. Whitcomb.

The resulting melee was not deadly, although it easily could have been. Craig jabbed Yankees with his sword, severed part of Whitcomb’s ear and he and his men made off with armloads of Yankee valuables. The Yankees brandished weapons, but apparently did no damage.

Craig was court martialed, but was acquitted and continued to serve in the army. The Yankees were compensated for their losses, and Whitcomb was disposed to forgive his adversary after the Craig camp shot a fat bear and offered it up for a feast. Mad Anthony Wayne, himself a Pennsylvanian, made some vague efforts toward reestablishing order, but seemed more interesting in ensuring that word of the disturbance didn’t get out, thus blemishing his reputation.

But the lesson in American history remained. “Many of us have this vision of the unity of purpose and cause” in the Revolution, Keagle said. But the reality is that, as today, there were many faces to the American portrait, and they didn’t always get along.

But “despite these divisions, American forces were able to come together,” Keagle said. “We can always come together for great things, but sometimes it’s a work in progress.”