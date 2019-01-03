A cruise around the Park

× Expand Photo provided Our Towns explores the nooks and crannies of the Adirondack Park.

JAY | Among the pleasures of yesteryear that have been all but washed away in a river of technology is the desultory pursuit known as the Sunday Drive.

Between church and chicken, families would pile into a station wagon with wood on the sides and slowly tool around neighboring communities in an activity that was a mix of sight-seeing and general nosiness.

Rising gas prices delivered a body bow to Sunday Drives, but they were finished off by navigation systems and GPS coordinates that eliminated any pretext of getting lost in the name of fun.

So it is nostalgic in more ways than one to peruse the pages of “Our Towns: Dispatches From Around the Adirondack Park,” which feels like a Sunday Drive in print as it meanders through one Adirondack community after another, telling the stories of their inception, with dollops of colorful history, commerce and culture thrown in for good measure.

“Our Towns” is produced by Adirondack Life, which has long been the literary heart and soul of the park, and is a collection of the magazine’s backpage town-origin stories, a feature that ran for nearly a quarter century between 1990 and 2014.

The brief sketches, seldom more than eight or 10 paragraphs in length, give a quick but delightful summation of Adirondack towns, whether bustling success stories like Lake George, or all but forgotten cluster of buildings like Childwold, where a small outbuilding behind the local cafe had a sign clarifying that “This Ain’t What You think.”

The 130 towns are arranged alphabetically instead of geographically, which makes it easier to quickly locate a particular town, but harder to take book in hand and do on an impromptu, town-to-town road trip.

There are some fascinating histories here, which, for many readers will have traveled under the radar. Fish House, for example, may have been the site of the first Adirondack resort, yet its success and ultimate failure played out against the backdrop of American revolutionary tensions.

Occasionally, futility and greatness played out tooth by jowl.

The town of Harkness was a rail stop that couldn’t scrape together a proper station, causing a writer for the Plattsburgh Press Republican to poke fun at the community’s makeshift accommodations, saying its station was capable of holding thousands of people “but not all at the same time.”

Yet the town also produced the great Methodist theologian and Martin Luther King confidant Georgia Harkness, whose work has never been fully appreciated.

Adirondack Life essayists ferreted out town histories, but also chatted up contemporaries, sometimes with delicious result. A resident of the town of Sodom said the community had never experienced fire and brimstone, “just a couple guys burnt their houses for insurance.”

The essays were written over the years by eight Adirondack Life editors, so it scarcely needs to be said the writing is first-rate, with pithy observations and frequent humor.

Despite their brevity, there’s almost always a historical nugget or two that will surprise even local residents, along with cultural snippets that go far to explain community elan. At the motorsports-rich Number Four on the western side of the park for example, the Old Sawmill Inn serves “22 kinds of beer and three kinds of motor oil at the bar.”

A frequent problem with compilations is that too often they are unable to shed the stain of recycled content. That’s not the case here, partly because the essays date back 30 years and have probably fallen from all but the sharpest of memories. Further, there is no small amount of value in having all these profiles in one place, where it functions almost as a reference.

While the attractive hardcover is suitable for coffee tables and Adirondack collections, it could almost be used as something to keep in the glovebox, to be pulled out whenever the motorist might pass through a lonesome crossroads and wonder about its roots.

Adirondack Life has chosen not to freshen these essays, leaving them as originally written, even if some of the things that were true in, say, 1995, are no longer so today.

The editors acknowledge the hiccup in the introduction, but ask readers to consider the essays as a snapshot in time. Essentially this means that some of the essays printed in the earlier years have become historical in their own right. It actually adds an element of interest, in that the reader can see how much things have changed — or more accurately, how much they haven’t.

And in part, this is what makes “Our Towns” so fascinating. Mostly, these are the ubiquitous small communities that Adirondack travelers pass through, sometimes noticing, sometimes not. Many have seen better days, but “Our Towns” gives them back their dignity.

Even those that aren’t much to look at today, represent the hopes and dreams of generations past. These are towns that, when we know their stories, become worthy of our respect — and maybe even a Sunday drive-by.