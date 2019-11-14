A day of honor

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Crown Point Central School listen to World War II Students at Crown Point Central School listen to World War II veterans, John Sweet and John Neggia.

CROWN POINT | Despite an age gulf that spanned eight decades, students at Crown Point Central school connected emotionally with a disappearing chapter of American history Friday, as they listened to two old soldiers describe what it was like to save democracy in the second World War, so many years ago.

There were a number of poignant, lumpy-throat moments, fed by a silent understanding that the World War II generation, the Greatest Generation, has scant time left, and it will be up to the young to ensure that their valiant struggles were not in vain.

Navy veteran John Sweet and Army vet John Neggia described their time in the war, respectively mending equipment in Alaska’s desolate Aleutian Islands and racing across Europe under Gen. George Patton in the Allies’ final push against Hitler.

“Do you know what General Patton’s nickname was?” Neggia asked. “It was ‘Blood and Guts.’ We were the blood and he was the guts.”

He described what it was like repulsing the German’s last offensive in the Battle of the Bulge, then crossing Central Europe, liberating town after town in Central Europe and delivering the final blow to the Nazis in the Rhine, six weeks before the German surrender.

They lived in foxholes, went weeks in between showers and slept four men to a two-man pup tent to ward off the cold. Their K-rations included cheese, Spam and three cigarettes, Lucky Strikes, Chesterfields, Camels or Old Golds. Since the war, “I have not had any Spam in my house,” Neggia said.

There was, said Sweet, fear of the unknown, tempered by the knowledge that thousands of men had gone before them. They would either survive or they wouldn’t. And there was occasional levity, including the time a seal snuck up behind a sailor and snorted, causing the man to fall off the pier into the icy water.

The soldiers’ visit was arranged by CFES Brilliant Pathways, an Essex organization that prepares students for college and careers. It is part of a fundraising effort for the Honor Flight, which takes veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

This year, the flight had even more meaning for Neggia and Sweet, two members of a band of Moriah World War II and Korean veterans known as Five Js, for the first letter in their first names. Missing this fall was John Harvish who died last month at the age of 98. Words caught in the throats of the two remaining World War II vets as they remembered their friend.

For the students, born after the Twin Towers came down, events of 75 years ago would normally seem long lost to time. But after a video on the Honor Flight and a question and answer session, they pressed around the two men to hear more.

Sweet said he was the age of some of the kids in the audience when World War II broke out, but like high school kids today, he was not particularly up on current events. But as stories kept filtering back about the war, Sweet, at age 17, said he wanted to do his part. His decision was met with stony silence by his dad, who had fought in World War I. “He said, ‘you have no idea what it’s like,’” Sweet said. “He told me. ‘You think about it for 30 days and we’ll see.’”

While Sweet went to the Pacific, Neggia shipped out for Europe on a Thanksgiving Day and found himself, under Patton, in a race across Europe to try to get to Berlin before his bitter rival, British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery. “When we liberated a town we didn’t stop, we just kept right on going,” he said. When Montgomery, with much fanfare, crossed the Rhine in late March 1945, Patton was already there.

Six weeks later the war in Europe was over. Instead of basking in the moment, however, Neggia and his exhausted compatriots were crestfallen when they learned they were to be sent to the Pacific to fight the Japanese. On the way, Neggia heard all the ships in the convoy firing their thunderous guns. Startled, he asked what was going on. “Haven’t you heard?” a soldier replied. “The war (with Japan) is over. We were so happy.”

Neggia and Sweet were also happy to look out on a crowd of young faces, whose freedom is the result of their desperate struggles so many years ago.

“What we went trough was rough; when we got out, no one talked about it,” Neggia said. “But I would do it again so that you can live in a country that’s free.” ■