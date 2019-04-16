A gavel for longtime school official, retired employee Alice LaRock

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Westport Central School Board of Education will complete their tenure this year, in August, wrapping up final business decisions as the district merges with Elizabethtown and Lewis to create a new school program.Back, left to right, Dr. Suzanne Russell, Jason Welch; in front, fron left are Jim Carroll, Alice LaRock and Tom Kohler.

WESTPORT | As the last few meetings of Westport Central School’s Board of Education approach, President Alice LaRock brought a gavel down, for the first time.

It was something she hasn’t done in nearly 20 years on the board, where she has served as president since 2004.

Hand-carved and polished by board member Tom Kohler, this gavel was a parting gift to honor Mrs. LaRock for many decades of service to the board plus the 47 years she worked as school secretary, a job she started on Sept. 4, 1951.

Kohler made the gavel from a large, old Sugar Maple tree that blew down in his yard during Tropical Storm Irene.

He presented it with just a few words last week.

“I feel very honored,” Mrs. LaRock said as the meeting got underway.

“I hope I’ve done a good job. I appreciate this more than you’ll ever know.”

“I’ve learned a lot from you,” board member Jason Welch said, expressing his gratitude.

“It’s a lifetime of devotion to a noble cause.”

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Westport Central School Board President Alice LaRock reads the inscription on her new gavel, a hand carved gift made by board member Tom Kohler and presented to her for many decades of service. With Mrs. LaRock is School Superintendent/Principal Josh Meyer.

As the school moves to create an entirely new district with nearby towns of Elizabethtown and Lewis, these few months seem bittersweet, Mrs. LaRock told the Sun in an interview after the meeting.

Her heels clicked across the marbled floors of Westport’s school through the 1950s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and on into the 21st Century.

“One secretary managed the whole school back then,” she chuckled.

“I have seen a lot change.”

From July 1977 to July 1998, she served as district clerk as well.

An advisor to the cheerleading squad, to honor society and a chaperone on senior trips, Mrs. LaRock stayed involved with school and student activities.

A few years ago, she said, a teaching colleague told her they used to wait for her to deliver the announcements. That was back in the days when there was no intercom or speaker system in the school.

“She told me, ‘Alice, you know we could hear your footsteps coming down the hall. Some of us got up to make like we were going to the office to pick up the announcements, but we waited, we wanted to see what kind of high-heels you had on,’” Mrs. LaRock laughed.

“It’s nice to have these kind of memories,” she reflected.

Photo by Kim Dedam Westport School Board Vice President Jim Carroll, left, and Superintendent/Principal Josh Meyer, at right, smile as Alice LaRock expresses her thanks for the gavel, a gift from her board and school colleagues. Mrs. LaRock has worked for the district as an employee first and on the board since 1951.

The retired secretary and long-time school board president graduated from Westport High School and raised three children through the school system here, traveling to work and back each day with them and often on their school trips.

“I retired in August 1998 and after taking a few years vacation, I was elected to the School Board starting July 1, 2000,” Mrs. LaRock said.

In many ways, her being here has been as solid and polished as the marble that makes the place shine.

“It was terrific last night,” Mrs. LaRock said of the board’s gift and their gratitude for her work.

She was the first school employee to be inducted into the Westport Wall of Distinction in 2012.

The gavel is inscribed with the year and also names of the current Westport School Board members, the district superintendent and the district clerk.

“The gavel is sort of a standing joke. We have one here but it’s loud, We’ve never used it,” Mrs. LaRock laughed.

As the school year slips toward summer break and the district transitions toward new beginnings, the gavel closed April’s 2019 meeting with a soft but solid thump.

Moving to build a new district is a promising step, Mrs. LaRock said.

“I hope the future brings something we all helped provide.”

As for her tenure, “I’ve loved every minute of it,” Mrs. LaRock said.

“I’m completing my education come the end of this term. You know it’s going to be bittersweet leaving. The lasting remembrance will be the joy of being part of this school. It has certainly been a privilege and an honor for me,” she said.

“For a small school system, we’ve been terrific. And I think everything we’ve done has made a difference in students’ lives and in the community. It’s always amazing to see the outcome once the students set their minds to what they want to do.”

As Mrs. LaRock presided over the April session, the school board approved the Class of 2019 senior trip to Boston, allocating $476 toward transportation costs. The class, the last to graduate from the Westport Central District, will visit Fenway, the aquarium and the Freedom Trail, among other sites in the city.

The junior class asked the board and was granted permission to hold their junior prom on May 11 at the Heritage House, a location off campus across from the historic Ballard Park.