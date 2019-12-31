A Joint Care effort

Photo by Brian Happel Joint Care Center The group celebrated its first five years with cake, the team is also looking forward to the future.

PLATTSBURGH | Many anniversaries mark life-changing moments. For the physicians, surgeons, nurses and other staff at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s Joint Care Center, giving people their lives back is part of their daily routine. And this month, they came together to mark five years of getting patients moving again.

“I was in the office today and I saw a bunch of people back who were a year or two out from their knee replacement,” C. Philip Volk, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at CVPH said. “And that’s what everybody says, ‘You’ve changed my life.’ They can do things again.”

Dr. Volk shared a brief story of a patient that stood out to him as an example. The patient didn’t show up for his six-month checkup. Instead, he texted Dr. Volk from on top of a ten-thousand-foot mountain while hiking and wrote, “Here’s my six-month checkup.”

“It may be hiking, it may be walking the dog, it might be bike riding,” Dr. Volk continued. “Most people, it’s not major things. For some people, it is. Everybody has an individual thing they want to do.”

Volk helped put together the program that specializes in the care of patients who elect to have joint replacement surgery. Since opening in November 2014, the Joint Care Center has benefited 1,463 people.

A lot has changed in the past five years for both the center and patients. That includes the length of stay at CVPH dropping from nearly four days to about a day-and-a-half. Also, 90% of people are sent home instead of to a rehabilitation facility after surgery.

Joint Care Center Coordinator Matt Arless, R.N., pointed to the little things he believes make a big difference in the recovery process, including making sure patients walk down to lunch together, take part in group exercises and involving a family member or friend in the exercises so the patient can properly execute them when they get home. Arless said motivation is also a huge factor.

“We talk about that in class. I ask them to think about something you want to get back to doing, whether it’s chasing the grandkids around or being able to participate in activities that you used to be able to do but now you can’t do because of discomfort.”

That allows four out of every five patients walking at least 300 feet before they go home. Education is also key.

“It’s better preparation, it’s better education for the patient all around,” Case Manager Starr Morris offered. “We let them know what to expect so that it’s not a surprise, and you see the results from when they’re prepared.”

While the group celebrated its first five years with cake, the team is also looking forward to the future. A new Musculoskeletal Suite will be opening on the CVPH campus. Dr. Volk hopes that will attract more orthopedic surgeons to the hospital. He is also looking to incorporate more computerized techniques and find ways to make hospital stays even shorter.

“Have we made tremendous progress over five years? I’m ecstatic over what I’ve seen. And, we can do better.”■