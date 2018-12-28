A look back at 2018’s top stories

Photo by Tim Rowland Greg Cunningham exits the Moriah Town Court after pleading guilty to one count of owning an unsafe building.

TICONDEROGA | With the New Year on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at the top stories of 2018.

In the last 12 months, we’ve had reporters on the ground covering hundreds of breaking news stories.

We’ve reported on court proceedings, crime, new businesses, town, city and county governments, and what’s happening at local schools.

Here’s a look at some of the local stories that defined 2018.

BUILDING TUSSLE

Fire gutted a building in downtown Port Henry, but that was only the beginning of the drama as the event sparked a summer-long tussle between the Town of Moriah and the property owner over the property’s status.

Three families were displaced, and a business that was just days from its grand opening was lost in the April 4 fire at the ADK Emporium building, which dated back to the 1800s.

For the next four months, the town tussled in court with building owner Greg Cunningham, for failing to have the building demolished.

Town officials maintained it was a public safety threat and demolished it itself in mid-August.

TEEN SLAIN

A Ticonderoga teenager was charged with the killing of his friend with a machete in what police characterized as a dispute over a girl.

Adrian Sawyer, 16, was indicted for the intentional murder of 15-year-old Maverick Bowman on July 26 at an abandoned party house on Lake Champlain in Putnam.

Ticonderoga Police discovered Bowman’s body in the early morning hours in a house owned by his grandmother after receiving a call from Sawyer’s family. Sawyer indicated to family members that Bowman had been hurt. Police said Bowman died of a wound to the throat.

Sawyer remains in jail awaiting trial.

× Expand Essex County Sheriff’s Department Cody Cutting

CUTTING GUILTY

Following a week-long trial, Cody Cutting was acquitted by a Essex County jury on Dec. 18 of second degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Derek “Boomer” Sprague on April 22.

Cutting was found guilty of second degree manslaughter and second degree menacing and faces between 5 and 15 years in state prison when sentenced by Essex County Judge Richard Meyer on Feb. 4

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Assemblyman Dan Stec speaks at the opening of the newly-renovated emergency facility at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Ticonderoga residents and community leaders got tours of the new emergency department at Moses Ludington. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Workers are completing the overhaul of the emergency department at Ticonderoga’s Moses-Ludington Hospital. Prev Next

HOSPITAL CHANGES

Renovations were competed on the 37-year-old Moses Ludington Hospital, which saved a facility that was bordering on obsolescence.

The 18-month, $9.1 million renovation that included bigger, brighter spaces and state-of-the-art imaging and testing technology and a top-notch rehabilitation center. The phased-in project was done under the auspices of The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

A cramped emergency-room space was greatly expanded and radiology and new imaging space included two x-ray rooms and a CT scan room, ultrasound, mammography, bone density scanning and access to a mobile MRI unit.

× Expand Photo provided A fire that started in the kitchen at Emerald’s Restaurant at Ticonderoga Country Club on Route 9N (Hague Road) burned the building to the ground. Four people were hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

EMERALD’S IGNITES

The scenic Ticonderoga Country Club and popular Emerald’s Restaurant were destroyed by fire on May 27.

A reception party was underway at the restaurant at the time, and the fire began in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Four kitchen workers were taken to the hospital for treatment. About 50 guests who were at the club escaped unhurt.

Firefighters said an explosion preceded the fire and was believed to have involved a propane tank.

The club was an iconic spot for residents, who could enjoy a round of golf or a meal in a beautiful mountain setting.

The golf course remained open, while Emerald’s moved to a nearby location and became known as Emerald’s II.