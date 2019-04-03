A plan for Crown Point

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Crown Point partisans discuss the future of the historic site and campground with state officials.

CROWN POINT | Fans of the historic site and campground at Crown Point reacted with enthusiasm last week to state plans for a new Unit Management Plan that will serve as a blueprint for how the properties are used and improved.

Thursday’s public hearing was called by the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to gather public input on future plans for the campground and nearby historic site on Lake Champlain, which are known collectively as the Crown Point Reservation.

KETTLE, STAIRCASE

Tom Henry, who called Crown Point “probably the most interesting place on the whole lake,” said his family has lived nearby for nine generations, seven of which have collected photos and memorabilia, which he showed to the gathering after the meeting.

A photo and a postcard showed two features Henry said he would like to see restored: an oval glacial “kettle,” carved 16 feet into the bedrock, and a “secret staircase” that led from the older French fort to the lakeshore. Both have been filled in with gravel out of safety concerns.

Crown Point Historic Site Manager Lisa Polay said it’s not known whether the stone staircase was built by the French in the mid-18th century, or whether it was added later. The French fort was destroyed in order to keep it out of British hands. The British then built their own fort on higher ground.

“This place has changed a lot, but it’s left a lot of history,” Henry said.

The rock is rich in fossils dating back hundreds of millions of years, and the site has a strong history of agriculture and industry as well. Henry said exploring the site creates a “sense of wonder” at all that has passed before.

‘SEIZE THIS OPPORTUNITY’

Across the lake from Crown Point in Vermont are some other attractive features, including the Chimney Point State Park and the Whitney/Hospital Creek Wildlife Management Area, and Bill Johnston — who led a previous effort to unite the two sides into the Lake Champlain Bridge Heritage area — said the UMP update would be a good chance to revive the idea.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to think of individual pieces as a whole,” he said. “I hope you seize this opportunity to build on it.”

Other nearby residents praised the condition of the properties and said they hoped there would be more recreation, including more hiking trails and swimming access.

Crown Point Supervisor Charles Harrington said the swimming area had been “closed abruptly” some years ago because of poor water quality. Since then, he said, towns on the New York side of the lake have improved their sewage-treatment plants, and Vermont has reduced agricultural runoff.

“The Town of Crown Point has no swimming facilities, and I do feel it would be acting in everyone’s best interest if it was revisited,” Harrington said.

BIKE TRAIL

The supervisor also said he’s worried about the Empire State Bike Trail, which is being routed nearby, and travels through a twisting stretch of Route 22/9N that’s pinched between steep cliffs on one side and railroad tracks on the other.

“I’m very, very concerned about the bike path going through the rock cuts,” he said. “It’s a dangerous situation, and to date it really has not been recognized. I’ve asked (state officials) if they have biked through rock cuts; they said no — I have invited them to do so.”

Harrington said a possible solution that would incorporate Crown Point would be a bike ferry across Bulwagga Bay to Port Henry. The ferry, combined with side roads, would allow bikers to avoid the treacherous rock cuts. Harrington said he’s gotten some raised eyebrows about the proposal, but bike ferries are not unknown in the region — a ferry connects a gap in an old railroad causeway north of Burlington.

Crown Point and the Crown Point bridge are also an important gateway into the Adirondack Park. Willie Janeway, executive director of the Adirondack Council, said he hopes the state will “create a real model for gateway entrance into the Adirondacks.”

Janeway said Adirondack gateways should have a unified message about the principals of Forever Wild and Leave No Trace, as well as instructions for steering hikers to parts of the park that aren’t as heavily used. The Crown Point Reservation is on Forest Preserve land protected under Article 14 of the state’s 1894 constitution. Janeway said spreading the word about Forever Wild at a historic site is appropriate because “Article 14 is historic too.”