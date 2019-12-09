A prescription for the holidays

Photo by Tim Rowland UVM Crown Point Turkey Amanda Whisher of the University of Vermont Elizabethtown Community Hospital presents a holiday turkey to Donna Blowers of Crown Point, who is on a fixed income.

CROWN POINT | It’s counterintuitive, but then again it’s not: You go to the doctor and he writes you a prescription for good food.

In a sense, that’s going on at Crown Point, where a small room in the UVM-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Health Center is stocked with healthy food choices accessible for those in need.

Amanda Whisher, a primary care data quality specialist for UVM-E, said that for a rural community such as Crown Point, a grocery store in a hospital makes a lot of sense. Diabetes, heart disease and hypertension top the list of maladies that are closely tied to diet.

Beyond that, Whisher said “transportation is a major barrier” for people without cars who need to buy groceries. The Ticonderoga Walmart is the closest full-service grocery, and there is a food pantry, but with no way to get there, residents tend to walk to a community convenience store where empty calories, and lots of them, abound.

By contrast, government transportation is available for medical appointments, so at the Crown Point Health Center, patients can acquire a load of wholesome groceries at the same time.

One other stubborn problem that all food pantries deal with is getting those who need help to take it. Pride and a life-long work ethic prevent them from accepting “handouts,” no matter how deserving they may be.

At the clinic it’s a bit different, Whisher said. Food-as-medicine seems to resonate with patients, who are more willing to accept the help if a doctor tells them they ought. “They’re OK coming here because it’s a medical facility, so it reduces the stigma for a lot of people,” Whisher said.

The clinic is one part of a growing movement in the North Country, working through a variety of organizations that come up with creative solutions, to put nutritious food on the tables of people who otherwise might not have enough. Along with food, those who have grown up in a junk-food generation are given recipes and instructions for cooking from scratch. Manuals are available that tell people how to eat well for $4 a day.

The Crown Point space operates as a traditional food pantry that accepts donations and, after it’s been in operation for six months, can tap into regional food bank.

UVM provides holiday turkeys to its employees, and last week many donated them to the food pantry, allowing 19 families to have a bird on their Thanksgiving table. “I didn’t think I was going to have a turkey this year,” said Donna Blowers of Crown Point. “I was real surprised to get one.”

Blowers, who is retired and has been a caregiver herself in her life, said she wants to publicize the work that food pantries do, because many people through no fault of their own are in similar situations.

“I have a small monthly budget, and it doesn’t leave much for food after I pay my bills,” she said. “I’m OK for the first part of the month, but by the end I was running out of food.”

Federal assistance helps with the monthly food budget, but for many people in need it is inadequate. Food pantries are designed to be a bridge helping people get by after the assistance is gone.

It’s also an opportunity for the health care center to show its care for the community at large, said Elizabeth Rogers, UVM-E communications director. “Food is love, and when we share food we’re connecting with the community,” she said.

Blowers said the food is better too. “I eat a lot more vegetables now,” she said. Pantries also receive donations from local farms that have a surplus — foods that are unprocessed and far more fresh and healthy than convenience-store fare.

For all the good work that food pantries do, Whisher said society must one day answer the question of why they are necessary.

“The response has been overwhelming and it’s beautiful. There have been tears,” she said. “But how did we get to the point where members of our community are hungry?” ■