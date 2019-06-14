A sense of belonging

× Ticonderoga High School Principal John Donohue and teachers Joseph Defayette and Michael Uchal joined William Shatner in a discussion on school budget cuts and the future of education.

TICONDEROGA | Hundreds of Star Trek fans traveled hundreds of miles to listen to William Shatner during an appearance at James Cawley’s Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga over the weekend. But Shatner seemed just as interested in listening to them.

During his live on stage event, Shatner took the time, not to discuss his time on Star Trek, but to host a discussion on the Ticonderoga Central School budget and the future of education. Among his panel of education experts were earth science teacher Joseph Defayette, technology teacher Michael Uchal, and high school principal John Donohue who spoke on the impact of budget cuts.

Shatner spoke little of his own education experience, except to say he was the worst student McGill University has ever had, and asked his panelists to discuss how they capture the curiosity of a child in the classroom — something Shatner claimed is the key to learning. Defayette said he encourages his students to ask any questions about earth and the universe and Uchal said he helps his students build any project they can imagine in the workshop.

When prompted to explain how they would improve the high school if they had “Jeff Bezos” money, Donohue said he would expand the services that provide students free meals and implement after-school prorgams, Defayette said he would bring in experts to speak to his students and take them on field trips for hands-on experiences and Uchal said he would expand the technology program to include computer programming and robotics.

When the discussion had drawn to a close, Shatner referenced his history of using social media to raise money for worthy causes and individuals and thanked his guests for joining him.

‘I WAS HOME’

× William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, listens to his fans on a replica of the bridge on the Starship Enterprise.

Bob Larson, of Perry Hall, Maryland, was traveling in the area with his family and, being a dedicated Trekkie, had stopped in to see Shatner on Friday evening. It was a great experience, he said, but he had to get back to his family as their vacation was coming to an end. Then, on the way back to the RV park, his phone rang.

On the other end was Shatner’s assistant Tommy, who said Captain Kirk wanted a word with him on a replica of the bridge on the Starship Enterprise the next day. There, packed in among as many fans as the familiar setting would hold, Shatner sat absorbed as Larson, among others, told his story, about how he was a veteran and appreciated how Kirk was firmly in charge, but nevertheless listened to the concerns and advice of his crew.

Shatner sat in the captain’s chair absorbed in the stories he heard from his fans who had the chance to converse about what Star Trek meant to them. “If I could describe him in one word, it would be ‘genuine,’” Larson said.

Shatner, who has become something of a regular at the Original Series Set Tour, acknowledged the emotion fans clearly felt as they described how the show had affected them. One fan said the exact replica of the bridge moved something inside him. “When I walked in here, I was home,” he said.

“It is so emotional,” Shatner agreed. “This was home, this is where it happened.”

The fan, a Chinese American, who lacked a sense of place when he was young, said the diversity of the cast spoke to him in a time that was struggling through the deep abrasions of the Civil Rights movement. “This gave me a sense of belonging,” he said.

John Marstan, of Sterling, Virginia, who was waiting to get in to see Captain Kirk, agreed that “All different kinds of people would get respect.” Marstan, 56, was visiting the Set Tour for the sixth time, and came with his brother Paul who was a first-timer.

John said his father was a Holocaust survivor who had lost his faith because of Hitler’s crimes against humanity. “I grew up an atheist, and this show gave us hope for the future,” he said.

Both John and Paul commented on the show’s themes, which included respect for those who were different, and the understanding it afforded to unfamiliar cultures. “The ugly creatures weren’t always the bad guys,” Paul said.

Its message of hope and respect is particularly pertinent in today’s political culture, they said, which may help explain its staying power a half a century after the series was written. The show’s creators were well aware of the troubled times in which it was introduced, and included anti-war and pro-equality messages.

Many who felt they did not fit in elsewhere, fit in with the Star Trek ethos. And that they were by no means alone. “You found your family, you found that you belonged,” said Janine Danzi of New Hampshire, who came with her daughter Lauren Skrabel.

Several Trekkies mentioned that the show had helped them get through difficult times in their childhood, explaining the importance so many place in the Set Tour. “The first time I saw it, I cried,” John Marstan said. “This is my Disneyland.”