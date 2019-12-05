Absentee ballots counted

CLINTON COUNTY | The Clinton County official results for the 2019 general election are in now that the absentee ballots have been counted. The unofficial election results came in past 10:00 p.m. Election Day in early November, but the extra votes weren’t counted and in the system for another couple of weeks after they were due. With the absentee ballots now counted, nothing has changed in regards to who had the most votes in this year’s election.
However, for the position of Beekmantown Councilperson, which was a vote for 2, Sharron Garden and Terry Sears both ended up with 660 votes. This will not change who has been voted on the council, as they both ended up with the two highest numbers.
The official results for each elected position in Clinton County are listed below:
CLINTON COUNTY CLERK
- John Zurlo (REP) 10443
CLINTON COUNTY CORONER
- Travis Nelson (DEM, WOR) 6445
- *Chad Deans (REP, CON) 6809
- David Donah (NONE) 17
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR
- Joel Herzog (DEM) 409
- *Calvin Castine (REP, CON) 1136
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 3RD DISTRICT
- Jerry Marking (DEM, WOR) 807
- *Mark Henry (REP, CON, IND) 834
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 5TH DISTRICT
- Willard Todd (REM, WOR) 438
- *Richard Potiker (REP, CON, IND) 622
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 7TH DISTRICT
- Carol Blakeslee (DEM, WOR) 373
- *Robert Timmons (REP, IND) 859
CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 9TH DISTRICT
- Christopher Rosenquest (DEM, WOR) 516
PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 1
- *Ira Barbell (DEM) 367
- William Ferris, Jr. (REP) 176
PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 4
- Paul DeDominicas (DEM) 409
ALTONA TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Larry Ross (DEM) 413
ALTONA SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
- *Frederick Therrian (DEM) 330
- Andrew Wood (REP) 250
ALTONA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- Cameron Garrand (DEM) 217
- *Randy Lashway (REP) 330
- *Dustin Relation (DEM) 284
- Ralph Graves, Jr. (REP) 262
ALTONA TOWN JUSTICE
- *Amanda Therrian (DEM) 313
- Yvonne Emma Caska (REP) 257
ALTONA TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR
- Nicole Bushey (DEM) 476
ALTONA TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Sandra Senecal (DEM) 366
AUSABLE SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
- Tim Kennedy (DEM,REP) 475
AUSABLE TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- *Paula Bedard (DEM,WOR,IND) 341
- Darcy Pray (REP) 241
- *James Kind (DEM,IND) 319
AUSABLE TOWN JUSTICE
- Elizabeth Smith (REP) 367
AUSABLE TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR
- Bonnie Hopkins (DEM,REP) 477
BEEKMANTOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- *Sharron Garden (DEM,WOR,IND) 660
- *Terry Sears (REP) 660
- Dave Bezio (DEM) 456
- Mark Sand (REP) 504
BLACK BROOK TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Jon Douglass (DEM, IND) 262
BLACK BROOK SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
- Robert Haywood (DEM) 257
BLACK BROOK TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- Howard Aubin (DEM) 227
- Ronald Wilkins (DEM) 223
BLACK BROOK TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR
- Helen Wirt-Kennedy (DEM) 234
CHAMPLAIN TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- *Clarke Herdic (DEM) 590
- John Cooper (REP) 562
- *Jason Borrie (DEM) 756
CHAMPLAIN TOWN JUSTICE
- *John Joseph LaBonte (DEM) 895
- John Triller (DEM) 704
CHAZY TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- Jerry Deno (DEM) 521
- Daniel Vesco (REP) 493
CLINTON TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Daniel Laclair (NONE) 131
CLINTON TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- *Jane Campbell-Nichols (NONE) 98
- Daniel McComb (NONE) 83
- Christopher Parents (NONE) 41
- Theodore Martin (NONE) 56
- Neal Cartin (NONE) 7
CLINTON TOWN JUSTICE
- Bonnie LaClair (NONE) 126
CLINTON TOWN CLERK
- *Tammy Bell-Martin (NONE) 83
- Deborah McComb (NONE) 67
CLINTON TAX COLLECTOR
- Cindy Helm (NONE) 141
DANNEMORA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- *James Barber (DEM) 219
- Jason Carter (REP) 207
- LaDonna Irby (DEM) 69
- *Joey Varin (REP) 237
ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- *Debra Grogan (DEM) 211
- Richard Trombley Jr. (REP) 208
- James McNeil (DEM) 117
- *Nathan Bombard (REP) 238
ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCIL
- Derrick Glaude Jr. (REP) 299
ELLENBURG TOWN JUSTICE
- Kenneth Prevo (REP) 358
ELLENBURG TAX COLLECTOR
- *Sharlene Stanley (DEM) 213
- Shannon Barton (REP) 193
MOOERS TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Jeff Menard (REP) 504
- Jess Dixon (NONE) 6
MOOERS TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- Randy LaCount (REP) 429
- *Donald Perras (REP) 498
- Karl Delong (NONE) 27
PERU TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- Kregg Bruno (DEM, CON, WOR, IND) 711
- *Ricky Barber (REP, IND) 824
PLATTSBURGH TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Michael Cashman (DEM, WOR, IND) 1926
PLATTSBURGH SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
- Timmy Dubrey (DEM, WOR) 1812
PLATTSBURGH TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- Chuck Tostyk (DEM, WOR) 1703
- *Tom Wood (DEM, WOR) 1757
PLATTSBURGH TOWN JUSTICE
- *James Joyce (DEM, WOR) 1390
- Alicia Sirk (REP, CON, IND) 887
PLATTSBURGH TOWN CLERK
- *Kevin Patnode (DEM, WOR) 1453
- Rickey Collins (REP) 859
SARANAC TOWN SUPERVISOR
- *Timothy Napper (REP) 822
- Tim Marlow (NONE) 1
SARANAC SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
- James Waldron (DEM) 750
SARANAC TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)
- *Gerald Delaney Sr. (DEM) 492
- Kirk Guynup (REP) 412
- Roger Dubray Jr. (DEM) 474
- *Tracy Egglestone (REP) 593
SARANAC TOWN JUSTICE
- *Karen Waldron-Munson (DEM) 654
- Perry PJ Lawton (REP) 412
SARANAC TOWN CLERK
- Mary Lou Bell (REP) 870
SARANAC TAX COLLECTOR
- Mark White (DEM, REP) 1042
SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN SUPERVISOR
- Kevin Randall (REP, CON, WOR, IND) 626
SCHUYLER FALLS SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS
- John Rock (REP, CON) 633
SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN COUNCILPERSON
- *Vernon Bruno (REP, CON) 601
- Reginald Facteau (REP, CON, WOR, IND) 517
SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN JUSTICE
- Phillip VanNortwick Sr. (REP, CON, IND) 638
SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR
- Donna Hamel (REP, CON) 609
