Absentee ballots counted

Clinton County official results are in

by

CLINTON COUNTY | The Clinton County official results for the 2019 general election are in now that the absentee ballots have been counted. The unofficial election results came in past 10:00 p.m. Election Day in early November, but the extra votes weren’t counted and in the system for another couple of weeks after they were due. With the absentee ballots now counted, nothing has changed in regards to who had the most votes in this year’s election.

However, for the position of Beekmantown Councilperson, which was a vote for 2, Sharron Garden and Terry Sears both ended up with 660 votes. This will not change who has been voted on the council, as they both ended up with the two highest numbers.

The official results for each elected position in Clinton County are listed below:

CLINTON COUNTY CLERK

  • John Zurlo (REP) 10443

CLINTON COUNTY CORONER

  • Travis Nelson (DEM, WOR) 6445
  • *Chad Deans (REP, CON) 6809
  • David Donah (NONE) 17

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR

  • Joel Herzog (DEM) 409
  • *Calvin Castine (REP, CON) 1136

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 3RD DISTRICT

  • Jerry Marking (DEM, WOR) 807
  • *Mark Henry (REP, CON, IND) 834

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 5TH DISTRICT

  • Willard Todd (REM, WOR) 438
  • *Richard Potiker (REP, CON, IND) 622

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 7TH DISTRICT

  • Carol Blakeslee (DEM, WOR) 373
  • *Robert Timmons (REP, IND) 859

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 9TH DISTRICT

  • Christopher Rosenquest (DEM, WOR) 516

PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 1

  • *Ira Barbell (DEM) 367
  • William Ferris, Jr. (REP) 176

PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 4

  • Paul DeDominicas (DEM) 409

ALTONA TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Larry Ross (DEM) 413

ALTONA SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

  • *Frederick Therrian (DEM) 330
  • Andrew Wood (REP) 250

ALTONA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • Cameron Garrand (DEM) 217
  • *Randy Lashway (REP) 330
  • *Dustin Relation (DEM) 284
  • Ralph Graves, Jr. (REP) 262

ALTONA TOWN JUSTICE

  • *Amanda Therrian (DEM) 313
  • Yvonne Emma Caska (REP) 257

ALTONA TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

  • Nicole Bushey (DEM) 476

ALTONA TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Sandra Senecal (DEM) 366

AUSABLE SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

  • Tim Kennedy (DEM,REP) 475

AUSABLE TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • *Paula Bedard (DEM,WOR,IND) 341
  • Darcy Pray (REP) 241
  • *James Kind (DEM,IND) 319

AUSABLE TOWN JUSTICE

  • Elizabeth Smith (REP) 367

AUSABLE TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

  • Bonnie Hopkins (DEM,REP) 477

BEEKMANTOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • *Sharron Garden (DEM,WOR,IND) 660
  • *Terry Sears (REP) 660
  • Dave Bezio (DEM) 456
  • Mark Sand (REP) 504

BLACK BROOK TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Jon Douglass (DEM, IND) 262

BLACK BROOK SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

  • Robert Haywood (DEM) 257

BLACK BROOK TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • Howard Aubin (DEM) 227
  • Ronald Wilkins (DEM) 223

BLACK BROOK TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

  • Helen Wirt-Kennedy (DEM) 234

CHAMPLAIN TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • *Clarke Herdic (DEM) 590
  • John Cooper (REP) 562
  • *Jason Borrie (DEM) 756

CHAMPLAIN TOWN JUSTICE

  • *John Joseph LaBonte (DEM) 895
  • John Triller (DEM) 704

CHAZY TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • Jerry Deno (DEM) 521
  • Daniel Vesco (REP) 493

CLINTON TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Daniel Laclair (NONE) 131

CLINTON TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • *Jane Campbell-Nichols (NONE) 98
  • Daniel McComb (NONE) 83
  • Christopher Parents (NONE) 41
  • Theodore Martin (NONE) 56
  • Neal Cartin (NONE) 7

CLINTON TOWN JUSTICE

  • Bonnie LaClair (NONE) 126

CLINTON TOWN CLERK

  • *Tammy Bell-Martin (NONE) 83
  • Deborah McComb (NONE) 67

CLINTON TAX COLLECTOR

  • Cindy Helm (NONE) 141

DANNEMORA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • *James Barber (DEM) 219
  • Jason Carter (REP) 207
  • LaDonna Irby (DEM) 69
  • *Joey Varin (REP) 237

ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • *Debra Grogan (DEM) 211
  • Richard Trombley Jr. (REP) 208
  • James McNeil (DEM) 117
  • *Nathan Bombard (REP) 238

ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCIL

  • Derrick Glaude Jr. (REP) 299

ELLENBURG TOWN JUSTICE

  • Kenneth Prevo (REP) 358

ELLENBURG TAX COLLECTOR

  • *Sharlene Stanley (DEM) 213
  • Shannon Barton (REP) 193

MOOERS TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Jeff Menard (REP) 504
  • Jess Dixon (NONE) 6

MOOERS TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • Randy LaCount (REP) 429
  • *Donald Perras (REP) 498
  • Karl Delong (NONE) 27

PERU TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • Kregg Bruno (DEM, CON, WOR, IND) 711
  • *Ricky Barber (REP, IND) 824

PLATTSBURGH TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Michael Cashman (DEM, WOR, IND) 1926

PLATTSBURGH SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

  • Timmy Dubrey (DEM, WOR) 1812

PLATTSBURGH TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • Chuck Tostyk (DEM, WOR) 1703
  • *Tom Wood (DEM, WOR) 1757

PLATTSBURGH TOWN JUSTICE

  • *James Joyce (DEM, WOR) 1390
  • Alicia Sirk (REP, CON, IND) 887

PLATTSBURGH TOWN CLERK

  • *Kevin Patnode (DEM, WOR) 1453
  • Rickey Collins (REP) 859

SARANAC TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • *Timothy Napper (REP) 822
  • Tim Marlow (NONE) 1

SARANAC SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

  • James Waldron (DEM) 750

SARANAC TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

  • *Gerald Delaney Sr. (DEM) 492
  • Kirk Guynup (REP) 412
  • Roger Dubray Jr. (DEM) 474
  • *Tracy Egglestone (REP) 593

SARANAC TOWN JUSTICE

  • *Karen Waldron-Munson (DEM) 654
  • Perry PJ Lawton (REP) 412

SARANAC TOWN CLERK

  • Mary Lou Bell (REP) 870

SARANAC TAX COLLECTOR

  • Mark White (DEM, REP) 1042

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN SUPERVISOR

  • Kevin Randall (REP, CON, WOR, IND) 626

SCHUYLER FALLS SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

  • John Rock (REP, CON) 633

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN COUNCILPERSON

  • *Vernon Bruno (REP, CON) 601
  • Reginald Facteau (REP, CON, WOR, IND) 517

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN JUSTICE

  • Phillip VanNortwick Sr. (REP, CON, IND) 638

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

  • Donna Hamel (REP, CON) 609