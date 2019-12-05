Absentee ballots counted

CLINTON COUNTY | The Clinton County official results for the 2019 general election are in now that the absentee ballots have been counted. The unofficial election results came in past 10:00 p.m. Election Day in early November, but the extra votes weren’t counted and in the system for another couple of weeks after they were due. With the absentee ballots now counted, nothing has changed in regards to who had the most votes in this year’s election.

However, for the position of Beekmantown Councilperson, which was a vote for 2, Sharron Garden and Terry Sears both ended up with 660 votes. This will not change who has been voted on the council, as they both ended up with the two highest numbers.

The official results for each elected position in Clinton County are listed below:

CLINTON COUNTY CLERK

John Zurlo (REP) 10443

CLINTON COUNTY CORONER

Travis Nelson (DEM, WOR) 6445

*Chad Deans (REP, CON) 6809

David Donah (NONE) 17

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATOR

Joel Herzog (DEM) 409

*Calvin Castine (REP, CON) 1136

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 3RD DISTRICT

Jerry Marking (DEM, WOR) 807

*Mark Henry (REP, CON, IND) 834

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 5TH DISTRICT

Willard Todd (REM, WOR) 438

*Richard Potiker (REP, CON, IND) 622

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 7TH DISTRICT

Carol Blakeslee (DEM, WOR) 373

*Robert Timmons (REP, IND) 859

CLINTON COUNTY LEGISLATURE 9TH DISTRICT

Christopher Rosenquest (DEM, WOR) 516

PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 1

*Ira Barbell (DEM) 367

William Ferris, Jr. (REP) 176

PLATTSBURGH CITY COUNCILOR WARD 4

Paul DeDominicas (DEM) 409

ALTONA TOWN SUPERVISOR

Larry Ross (DEM) 413

ALTONA SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

*Frederick Therrian (DEM) 330

Andrew Wood (REP) 250

ALTONA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

Cameron Garrand (DEM) 217

*Randy Lashway (REP) 330

*Dustin Relation (DEM) 284

Ralph Graves, Jr. (REP) 262

ALTONA TOWN JUSTICE

*Amanda Therrian (DEM) 313

Yvonne Emma Caska (REP) 257

ALTONA TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

Nicole Bushey (DEM) 476

ALTONA TOWN SUPERVISOR

Sandra Senecal (DEM) 366

AUSABLE SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

Tim Kennedy (DEM,REP) 475

AUSABLE TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Paula Bedard (DEM,WOR,IND) 341

Darcy Pray (REP) 241

*James Kind (DEM,IND) 319

AUSABLE TOWN JUSTICE

Elizabeth Smith (REP) 367

AUSABLE TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

Bonnie Hopkins (DEM,REP) 477

BEEKMANTOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Sharron Garden (DEM,WOR,IND) 660

*Terry Sears (REP) 660

Dave Bezio (DEM) 456

Mark Sand (REP) 504

BLACK BROOK TOWN SUPERVISOR

Jon Douglass (DEM, IND) 262

BLACK BROOK SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

Robert Haywood (DEM) 257

BLACK BROOK TOWN COUNCILPERSON

Howard Aubin (DEM) 227

Ronald Wilkins (DEM) 223

BLACK BROOK TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

Helen Wirt-Kennedy (DEM) 234

CHAMPLAIN TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Clarke Herdic (DEM) 590

John Cooper (REP) 562

*Jason Borrie (DEM) 756

CHAMPLAIN TOWN JUSTICE

*John Joseph LaBonte (DEM) 895

John Triller (DEM) 704

CHAZY TOWN COUNCILPERSON

Jerry Deno (DEM) 521

Daniel Vesco (REP) 493

CLINTON TOWN SUPERVISOR

Daniel Laclair (NONE) 131

CLINTON TOWN COUNCILPERSON

*Jane Campbell-Nichols (NONE) 98

Daniel McComb (NONE) 83

Christopher Parents (NONE) 41

Theodore Martin (NONE) 56

Neal Cartin (NONE) 7

CLINTON TOWN JUSTICE

Bonnie LaClair (NONE) 126

CLINTON TOWN CLERK

*Tammy Bell-Martin (NONE) 83

Deborah McComb (NONE) 67

CLINTON TAX COLLECTOR

Cindy Helm (NONE) 141

DANNEMORA TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*James Barber (DEM) 219

Jason Carter (REP) 207

LaDonna Irby (DEM) 69

*Joey Varin (REP) 237

ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Debra Grogan (DEM) 211

Richard Trombley Jr. (REP) 208

James McNeil (DEM) 117

*Nathan Bombard (REP) 238

ELLENBURG TOWN COUNCIL

Derrick Glaude Jr. (REP) 299

ELLENBURG TOWN JUSTICE

Kenneth Prevo (REP) 358

ELLENBURG TAX COLLECTOR

*Sharlene Stanley (DEM) 213

Shannon Barton (REP) 193

MOOERS TOWN SUPERVISOR

Jeff Menard (REP) 504

Jess Dixon (NONE) 6

MOOERS TOWN COUNCILPERSON

Randy LaCount (REP) 429

*Donald Perras (REP) 498

Karl Delong (NONE) 27

PERU TOWN COUNCILPERSON

Kregg Bruno (DEM, CON, WOR, IND) 711

*Ricky Barber (REP, IND) 824

PLATTSBURGH TOWN SUPERVISOR

Michael Cashman (DEM, WOR, IND) 1926

PLATTSBURGH SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

Timmy Dubrey (DEM, WOR) 1812

PLATTSBURGH TOWN COUNCILPERSON

Chuck Tostyk (DEM, WOR) 1703

*Tom Wood (DEM, WOR) 1757

PLATTSBURGH TOWN JUSTICE

*James Joyce (DEM, WOR) 1390

Alicia Sirk (REP, CON, IND) 887

PLATTSBURGH TOWN CLERK

*Kevin Patnode (DEM, WOR) 1453

Rickey Collins (REP) 859

SARANAC TOWN SUPERVISOR

*Timothy Napper (REP) 822

Tim Marlow (NONE) 1

SARANAC SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

James Waldron (DEM) 750

SARANAC TOWN COUNCILPERSON (Vote for 2)

*Gerald Delaney Sr. (DEM) 492

Kirk Guynup (REP) 412

Roger Dubray Jr. (DEM) 474

*Tracy Egglestone (REP) 593

SARANAC TOWN JUSTICE

*Karen Waldron-Munson (DEM) 654

Perry PJ Lawton (REP) 412

SARANAC TOWN CLERK

Mary Lou Bell (REP) 870

SARANAC TAX COLLECTOR

Mark White (DEM, REP) 1042

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN SUPERVISOR

Kevin Randall (REP, CON, WOR, IND) 626

SCHUYLER FALLS SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

John Rock (REP, CON) 633

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN COUNCILPERSON

*Vernon Bruno (REP, CON) 601

Reginald Facteau (REP, CON, WOR, IND) 517

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN JUSTICE

Phillip VanNortwick Sr. (REP, CON, IND) 638

SCHUYLER FALLS TOWN CLERK/TAX COLLECTOR

Donna Hamel (REP, CON) 609

