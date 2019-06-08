Acclaimed fiddlers coming to Ticonderoga

× Expand Photo provided The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic is a youth group performing American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing and Celtic traditions.

TICONDEROGA | The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic (SFP), billed as America’s premier youth fiddling show band, is in high demand across North America, having played 1,500 concerts including gigs at the White House and Lincoln Center. So when the group called and said it wanted to perform locally, the Ticonderoga Theater Guild enthusiastically said yes.

“Our tour this summer takes the group through Canada, Vermont, New York and Pennsylvania,” SFP business administrator Linda Trese said in an email. “The group enjoys visiting historical and interesting cities when on tour. As we were researching and planning our route for this tour, Ticonderoga was high on our list to contact. The town sounds like a fantastic place to visit.”

The Saline Fiddlers, from Saline High School in Michigan, “present an energetic and polished show that features a diverse range of music from American folk, fiddle, bluegrass, jazz, western swing and Celtic traditions,” according to the group’s website. “Spirited vocals and Appalachian step dancing (are combined) with the instrumentals to create an unforgettable live performance.”

The group will perform in a free concert June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Ticonderoga High School Auditorium.

“We’d like to get a big audience for this because they are special; everyone in our community can take advantage of this amazing show,” said Judy Walker, executive director of the guild, adding that she believes the group’s music dovetails nicely with the community’s tastes.

The guild has arranged families for the performers to stay with, and they will get a tour of Fort Ticonderoga while they are here. “We encouraged them to come a day early so they can see the area,” Walker said. “We’ll try to get them out in boats on the lake.”

The performers are remarkable not just for their music, but for their ethic. They run their own show and create their own arrangements. Their website says, “the group is a brilliant example of what students can and will achieve if given adult direction but also the opportunity to explore and pursue their own creative interests.”

The concert is made possible in part with Department of Environmental Conservation funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.