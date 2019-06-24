Adirondack Center for Writing event held

Photo by Baylee Annis View Arts Center in Old Forge was host to an Adirondack Center for Writing event aimed at educating those interested in the publishing world.

SARANAC LAKE | Writers, publishers and those employed by literary presses, magazines, bookstores and libraries came together for a full day of advice and presentations on the world of publishing presented by Adirondack Center for Writing at View Arts Center in Old Forge.

Literary editors and agents Amanda Annis, Trident Media Group; Carrie Howland, Howland Literary; and Christina Morgan, Serendipity Literature, discussed topics specifically tailored for regional needs, including writing query letters, landing an agent, pitch contests, marketing, promotion, assessing personal goals in publishing and establishing an audience and readership.

During a family-style lunch, attendees participated in “speed dating” to get to know one another and converse about the hopes, plans and hurdles they were facing with old friends and total strangers. Some attendees chose to partake in personalized manuscript critiques to get instruction and support in taking their work to the next level.

Regional presses, magazines, libraries and bookstores including Adirondack Explorer, Adirondack Life, Bloated Toe Publishing, Blueline, North Country Books, Old Forge Hardware Bookstore, Old Forge Library, Ra Press, Saranac Review, SUNY Press and Syracuse University Press shared the kind of content they were seeking and how to best connect as future contributors.

Joseph Bruchac, storyteller and author, gave the keynote speech on “The Importance of Persistence: Suggestions from a Life in Publishing” and reminded audience members of the essential impact of building personal connections in their communities and what can come from simply reaching out.

In a warm evening glow, conference attendees and members of the public chatted and explored titles from local authors with food and drink. They also cast votes for the 2019 People’s Choice Award and selected the winner: Tony Holtzman’s novel “The Bethune Murals.”

For more information on this event and to learn more about the Adirondack Center for Writing, visit adirondackcenterforwriting.org.