Adirondack Coast region joins agritourism movement

Photo provided A couple enjoys local food and brews on the Adirondack Agri-tour. Photo provided The historic Essex Inn in Essex, a partner in the Agri-tourism movement.

ADIRONDACKS | From fresh meats to regionally-made cheeses to vegetables from local farms, and breweries crafting beer with homegrown hops, the Adirondack Coast region of New York has an abundance of agri-tourism opportunities for visitors. These activities are a growing trend in the region, paired with renowned outdoor sports and active pursuits.

The Lake Champlain Valley has more than 240 farms set amidst the rugged shoreline of the 130-mile long Lake Champlain, with the backdrop of the Adirondack mountains. The region offers a bounty to visitors and locals alike, with vegetable farms, dairies, meat farms, orchards and breweries. And this summer and fall, there are dozens of ways to enjoy a farming experience on the Adirondack Coast.

The region offers family-friendly activities such as harvest events celebrating local crops, stopping in to a local farm store while on a scenic drive through the valley, or staying on a local working farm.

A sampling of activities includes:

Visit the bustling Agri-Alley on Mace Chasm Road, where young farmers and brewers have taken root. Surrounded by orchards, woods and pastures, Mace Chasm offers grass-fed beef; Clover Mead Cafe and Farm Store serving food from the region; Fledgling Crow, the 42-acre organic vegetable farm; and Ausable Brewing, a family-owned nano brewing operation with 11 taps on 140 acres. There’s a pavilion for live music and locally sourced food trucks each night.

Nonprofit Hub on the Hill is a co-op facility open to local farmers looking to transform their harvest into frozen or shelf-stable food. There’s a commercial kitchen, warehouse and packing facility. The cafe and market is open to the public.

A working farm offers agriculture-based lodging and dining experience where guests can unwind, hike the trails on the property, eat local food and learn about farm life.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is Sept. 20-21; meet with local growers and winemakers, and experience agricultural demonstrations by farmers and beekeepers. The event also offers live music, breweries, food trucks, a midafternoon round-table discussion, evening barbecue, a dance party and more.

Horse lovers can check out the Heritage Harvest and Horse Festival Oct. 5, which includes demonstrations of equestrian sports and working horses, a harvest market and a six-acre corn maze.

Experience the old-fashioned Essex County Fair Aug. 14 to 18 or the annual Crown Point Corn Festival Aug. 24.

NATURAL BEAUTY OF LAKE CHAMPLAIN

For active travelers, the Lake Champlain region is an epicenter of outdoor activities. Ausable Chasm, a sandstone gorge that is often called the “Grand Canyon of the East,” offers five miles of scenic hiking and biking trails.

The Ausable River flows from the canyon and spills into Lake Champlain, forming the border in the region and providing scenery and recreation.

In addition to agritourism and outdoor exploration, visitors can enjoy lakeside fine dining, championship golf, the professional Depot Theatre (located in a historic, functioning 1876 train station) and concerts in the park. The region is famed for its bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns including the 200-year-old, recently renovated Essex Inn.