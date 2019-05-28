Adirondack Dance Company to perform ballet

× Expand Photo provided

The Adirondack Dance Company will perform "The Little Humpbacked Horse" at 7 p.m. May 31 at E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, SUNY Plattsburgh, as part of the Evening of the Arts.

The ballet is based on a Russian folk tale written by Pyotr Yershov and celebrates cultural diversity with Russian influenced choreography. "The ballet shows how Ivan the fool, with the aid of a magical horse, defeats an evil chamberlain and wins the hand of the Tsar- Maiden," a press release said. "Eventually Ivan replaces the ineffective and incompetent tsar and becomes tsar himself."

Original choreography was created by Arthur Saint-Léon and was set to music by Cesare Pugni.

The role of Ivan will be performed by former area resident Mario Chicas Chanduvi, who is currently dancing for Ballet Ariel in Denver, Colorado. His partner from Ballet Ariel, Katherine Boden, will dance the role of the Tsar Maiden. Returning to the stage is Carlee Carrier and Eunice Choe as Animated Frescos and other roles. Other soloists include Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS) junior Cassandra Ashline as Animated Fresco and Precious Pearl, NCCS sophomore Ally Germain as Animated Fresco and Tzarina of the Ocean and Franklin Academy eighth-grader Lily Glazie as the Little Humpbacked Horse.

For the second act, several contemporary dances will be performed. In addition to the contemporary pieces, the audience will be entertained by the Adirondack Liturgical Dance Troupe, Champlain Valley Irish Dancers, the Folkloric Troupe and other artists.

Reserved seating tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for seniors or children. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 518-335-7385.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the state Council of the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature, and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.