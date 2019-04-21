Adirondack Garden Club visits Washington, D.C.

× Expand Photo provided Adirondack Garden Club members visited Washington D.C. to advocate for legislation that supports the environment.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Garden Club of America (GCA), founded in 1913, is a volunteer nonprofit organization comprised of 200 clubs and approximately 18,000 members throughout the country. One of these clubs is the Adirondack Garden Club, drawing members from various communities in the Adirondacks.

Every year, the GCA National Affairs and Legislative Committee holds a conference for delegates from the various clubs to attend advocacy training in Washington, D.C. Two members of Adirondack Garden Club, Lyn Flyn and Meredith Hanna, attended this training.

The first day of the conference was spent learning how to advocate by working with representatives for legislation that supports the environment. The second day, Flyn and Hanna learned about the proposed bills in Congress that the GCA is advocating including:

The Land and Water Conservation Fund that was passed overwhelmingly in both the House and the Senate, This bill permanently reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund and thus protects millions of acres of land and miles of wild rivers and as well establishes four new monuments.

The Botany Bill encourages the use of native plants in restoration of federal land projects and the hiring of more botanists in federal agencies to help combat invasive species and to improve water quality. Currently there is only one botanist for every 4 million acres of federal land.

The Reviving America Scenic Byways bill which passed in the House revives the dormant National Scenic Byways program designating roadways for protection, limiting billboards and creating scenic corridors.

The Restoring our Parks Act would provide funds to address the backlog of maintenance for roads, trails, visitor centers and basic infrastructure which has been neglected and underfunded in our National Parks. This bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik, has not been passed by the house.

On the last day, garden club members met with Rep. Stefanik at her office to apply the advocacy skills they learned by speaking with her about the GCA backed bills. They also thanked her for her support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.