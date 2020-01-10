Adirondack Harvest receives $99,624 Smart Growth grant

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County coordinated launch of the Adirondack Harvest website in 2016 with a Department of Environmental Conservation Smart Growth grant. A new grant award for nearly $100,000 in 2020 will serve to expand the website search function, add marketing staff to coordinate access and farmers’ market events, farm-to-restaurant outreach and Adirondack Harvest Festival programs.

LEWIS | A $99,624 Smart Growth grant award for Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) in Essex County will expand Adirondack Harvest's online search functions and add staff for a larger marketing outreach in 2020.

The award was part of a $2 million initiative moved through the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Environmental Protection Fund and announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in December.

“CCE-Essex will use the award to sustain and grow their Adirondack Harvest Program, which was established over 20 years ago to serve as an educational and marketing support initiative for direct-market farmers as well as restaurants and stores that use locally sourced products from across the North Country,” according to Laurie Davis, Adirondack Harvest administrator.

The Adirondack Harvest website has become a primary hub, she said, connecting producers, visitors and households with sources for locally harvested food, flowers, fiber and forestry products.

Planned website updates will improve online search capabilities, so people can find local markets and vendors that accept SNAP and WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) benefits, Davis said.

“Additionally, there are plans to coordinate with the newly established Adirondack Cuisine Trail Network to showcase Adirondack Harvest members along the trails.”

The new search function will also enhance Farm-to-Restaurant connections for area chefs and food buyers.

At CCE-Essex, Agriculture Resource Educator Carly Summers said some grant funds will allow CCE to add strategic marketing staff.

“We are planning to contract with a local foods coordinator who will organize and host events such as farm-to-chef meet-ups, children’s programming at farmers’ markets, field trips for retirees to farmers’ markets and many other things.

Added personnel will also support growth of the Adirondack Harvest Festival held in late September at Essex County’s Fairgrounds in Westport.

“With over 2,000 visitors to this festival, additional help will allow for expansion of the workshops, demonstrations and events designed to educate and engage the public,” Davis said.

The Adirondack Harvest brand strengthens local communities as it brings recognition to local farms, markets and producers, according to CCE- Essex Executive Director Sean Connin.

“This work would not be possible without the support of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, our local partners and the state of New York.” ■