Adirondack Health Fitness Center opens

Photo by Laura Achouatte Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman addresses the audience of stakeholders and community members at the opening and dedication ceremony of the Adirondack Health FItness Center Aug. 7, located on Old Military Road in Lake Placid. The health center offers an integration with local medicine and fitness to provide health care to the community. Photo by Laura Achouatte Assemblyman Dan Stec addresses the audience of locals and stakeholders at the grand opening of the Adirondack Health Medical Fitness Center Aug. 7. Stec said the project brings "regional and international gains" to the area. Photo Adirondack Health The 25-yard, three-lane pool is one of the featured additions to the health and wellness mission of Adirondack Health at their new facility on Old Military Road.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Torrential downpours forecasted for the afternoon of the grand opening of Adirondack Health’s new Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness center held off for the facility’s dedication Aug. 7. New York State Sen. Betty Little, New York State Assemblyman Dan Stec, Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman, Adirondack Health Foundation Chair Kevin Brady, Adirondack Health Board Chair Ray Agnew, Orthopedic Surgeon William Smith and North Country Regional Economical Development Council co-chair Jim McKenna spoke at the dedication ceremony of the new fitness center to an audience of locals, stakeholders, facility partners and local officials.

The facility’s design incorporates fitness into the health-care setting.

Adirondack Health opened a new medical facility in January, and the fitness center opening is the final puzzle piece to a two-year-long project.

The $22 million was invested to equip the “41,000 square-foot state-of-the-art medical facility, complete with a three-lane lap pool, offering sports medicine and therapy services, in addition to traditional health care and treatment options for residents,” a statement from Empire State Development (ESD) said.

Of the $22 million, $2 million was from a performance-based grant from ESD supporting Adirondack Health’s vision. The majority of the funds invested in the facility, $16 million, was raised locally.

“It’s astounding and a testament to what this community feels about providing excellent health care. The completion of this project has been two years coming. It is not only a regional, but even international gain for our area,” Stec said.

“Our goal is to build special medical goals for the patient,” Adirondack Health CEO and President Sylvia Getman said. “We build a plan to suit you. The whole concept is to be thinking ahead and providing treatment that will keep people from needing health care, to focus on attaining health. There are three types of plans: to rehabilitate, plans for athletes and to maintain fitness. That is our goal.”

FIRST OF ITS KIND

The medically integrated fitness center is the first of its kind in the Adirondacks. Members of the fitness center can get a complimentary health/fitness assessment with a certified fitness coach to build fitness, which has been proven to lead to benefits in overall health. In addition, the new Adirondack Health Facility on old Military Road offers traditional health services. The Lake Placid Health Center, primary care providers, nutrition and mental health counseling, and emergency room are all housed at the facility.

“We are tremendously grateful for the support of our donors, employees, elected officials, Empire State Development and the North Country Regional Economic Development Council – who all recognize that a healthy community is a happy and prosperous community,” Getman said. “This building reflects the quality of work being done inside by our dedicated clinicians and staff, as well as the small-town, global sports legacy that belongs to Lake Placid.”

After the ceremony and speeches were finalized, attendees to the dedication were encouraged to follow a guided tour throughout the different departments of the facility and to take in the new improvements for the community. Local catering under a tent staked in front of the facility was also provided.