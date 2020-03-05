Adirondack Health gears up for virus threat

Photo provided ADK-health-signage Adirondack Health preparations are in place to address the coronavirus threat.

SARANAC LAKE | Adirondack Health implemented strategic plans to prepare for any incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) at its hospitals and healthcare centers.

Adirondack Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Darci Beiras shared specifics in a letter to community last week.

“With reports of the outbreak continuing to dominate the news cycle, we want to make sure the community is aware of the preparations undertaken at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake and, indeed, throughout the Adirondack Health system.

Last month, Adirondack Health conducted a tabletop exercise simulating the presentation of a coronavirus patient at Adirondack Medical Center,” she said.

“This exercise was informed by formal guidance and best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health.”

HOSPITAL COMMAND SYSTEM

With reports of passengers from a Japanese cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, in quarantine at Cornwall, Ontario, Adirondack Health initiated its Hospital Command System.

“This process, modeled on the federal government’s National Incident Management System, allows us to continuously monitor our emergency preparedness and response capabilities across hospital departments and divisions, with an emphasis on both clinical and community implications,” Beiras said.

Cornwall is located at the U.S./Canadian border about 70 miles from Adirondack Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

To date, no one from the cruise ship has shown any symptoms related to coronavirus.

There is provision for medical quarantine here should anyone present with symptoms. Adirondack Health maintains isolation rooms in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, Beiras said.

“Should they be needed, these rooms feature individual restrooms and negative pressure air handling systems. Negative pressure prevents cross-contamination in hospital facilities by employing a dedicated ventilation system, allowing air to enter the isolation room but preventing it from escaping.”

When a hospital room is turned over, she explained, a Surfacide disinfection system uses ultraviolet light to disinfect all surfaces.

Beiras said Adirondack Health is also monitoring its supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes gloves, masks, scrubs, shoe covers and patient gowns.

Anyone who suspects exposure to Coronavirus can call Adirondack Health at 518-897-2744.

Hospital protocols direct patients to the nearest emergency department’s ambulance bay entrance for further examination. ■