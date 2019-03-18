Adirondack Land Trust earns accreditation

KEENE | The Adirondack Land Trust was awarded accreditation by the Land Trust Alliance last month, a distinction signifying that the organization meets the highest national standards for land and water conservation.

For 35 years, farms and forests, undeveloped shoreline, scenic vistas and wild lands and waters have been protected by the Adirondack Land Trust. The land trust has protected 23,887 acres to date.

“The accreditation seal reflects years of hard work by our board and staff to ensure that our policies and procedures are rigorously designed and carefully followed,” said Bill Paternotte, board chair of the Adirondack Land Trust. “We should also point out that we are grateful to independent consultant Henrietta Jordan, of Keene Valley, for her leadership and expert guidance through the accreditation process.”

Jordan specializes in helping land trusts implement Land Trust Alliance standards and practices. She has guided 39 land trusts to accreditation and has conducted workshops at regional and national land trust conferences.

Mike Carr, executive director of the Adirondack Land Trust, also thanked the Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy for contracted support from the following staff who played a key role in preparing the land trust for accreditation: Craig Cheeseman, geographic information systems manager; Todd Dunham, former director of stewardship programs; Chris Jage, land protection manager; Jan Maria Localio, conservation program coordinator/stewardship specialist; Bill Martin, stewardship specialist; and Beth Pelkey, administrative assistant.

To learn more, visit adirondacklandtrust.org/story/19 or contact the land trust at info@adirondacklandtrust.org or 518-576-2400.