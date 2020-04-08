Adirondack Mountain Reserve to limit parking

ADIRONDACKS | The Adirondack Mountain Reserve will limit parking at its popular Rt. 73 trailhead until the risk from the novel coronavirus has passed, the club announced Tuesday.

John Schuler, general manager of the AMR-Ausable Club, said the 80-car lot will be cordoned off to permit parking for 28 cars, and that the lot will be monitored to keep more motorists from attempting to squeeze in. “This action is being taken by AMR to protect visitors, staff and the greater community from COVID-19,” Schuler said.

The AMR trailhead in St. Huberts is among the three most popular entrances to the interior of the High Peaks. Two weekends ago, when the weather was pretty, Schuler said the lot had filled to capacity. “When it starts getting nice that lot gets busy,” he said.

The trailhead leads to the mountains of the Great Range, along with several other High Peaks, as well as a number of waterfalls and the popular destination of Indian Head, which overlooks the Ausable lakes from a high rocky bluff.

The parking limitations are also a pre-emptive strike against what is liable to become a larger battle to discourage people from traveling long distances to hike on typically crowded trails.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has been strategically closing outdoor spots where people congregate in close quarters, including viewing platforms and fire towers.

Also on Tuesday, the Adirondack Mountain Club announced it was extending the closure of the Adirondack Loj and associated properties an additional two weeks through May 14. The parking lot remains open for local hikers, with applicable parking fees, but the ADK recommends leaving at least six feet between cars.

“In keeping with NYS Department of Environmental Conservation messaging, we strongly encourage hikers to recreate locally and individually during this time,” the ADK worten on its website. “Be aware that a number of NYS forest rangers have been called in to assist with coronavirus efforts downstate, so rescue resources are limited. Additionally, mud season conditions persist in the High Peaks Wilderness, making for unpredictable and potentially dangerous trail conditions.”