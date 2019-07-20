Adirondack Outdoor Enthusiast opens in E’town

× Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Jeremy DeGroff and wife, Cheri, pose for a photo at their store, Adirondack Outdoor Enthusiast, early this June. The couple relaunched their store in Elizabethtown after beginning in Essex in 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN | In 2017, Adirondack Outdoor Enthusiast opened in Essex on Lake Champlain. However, proving to be a “foot-traffic-off-the ferry-from-Vermont” sort of venue for operations, where tourists mostly came to dine, the new outdoor sporting store needed a new base of operations that might serve its purpose more effectively.

Relocating to Elizabethtown

That’s when Jeremy Degroff and his wife, Cheri, chose the vacant former Friedman Realty office between Bub’s Pizza and the outreach Life Church at the mouth of Water Street in Elizabethtown. The store was relocated and opened its doors this past May.

The hopes are for a larger client base that may boost sales and to get the new business some momentum among its counterparts. The shop is poised at the heart of traffic routes toward the bustling tourist destinations of the High Peaks and in the center of the county seat. The fact that Elizabethtown has more proven tourist traffic encourages the DeGroffs to believe the new location and the outlook for their store to be promising.

“We’ve got Lake Placid and Keene on one side and Essex on the other and all the other hiking areas in between. Elizabethtown has the shopping areas and is a stop on the way for tourists. It’s right in the middle of the outdoor recreation area, rather than being so far out, as we were in Essex,” Jeremy DeGroff said.

20 years of experience

DeGroff grew up in Westport and knows the area and its hiking trails well, an avid outdoorsman himself. He has been in the outdoor retail business for 20 years, working for other local businesses in the industry. He and his wife joined forces and gathered savings, a couple of small business loans, and family and friends’ support and launched Adirondack Outdoor Enthusiast in 2017 as a small outdoor sports niche store. They also have an online presence and store on their website: adirondackoutdoorenthusiast.com.

“Each year we’ve seen a small profit, but we’d like to grow our business to be full-time. We just joined and became a member of the local Chamber of Commerce. We want to get our name out there and support other businesses of the area as well. We should all support each other as small businesses. For example, we know some might stop for fishing baits at our store, but we would encourage them to go to the guy in Lewis that has the fishing and hunting store, and vice versa with him, since we are geared towards outdoor adventure sports,” DeGroff said of his business hopes.

Adirondack Outdoor Enthusiast’s Facebook page says they are an “outdoor lifestyle business with gear and apparel for your Adirondack and outdoor adventures, mountain to water, providing outdoor inspired artisan works, gifts, and regional information.”

“We have shoes, clothing, tools; the big name brands people love but we also support and consign with local artisans and sell their wares at the store, too, like we do with Hub on the Hill of Essex and The Birch Store of Keene. We have artisan jewelry, select farm to table products. We really like to support others as we have been supported ourselves,” DeGroff explained.