Adirondack Park at a crossroads

Photo by Tim Rowland Adirondack Council Deputy Director Diane Fish speaks to a gathering at the Keene Valley Library recently.

KEENE VALLEY | When the Northway was chiseled into the Adirondack wilderness a half-century ago, something material changed. The influx of cars and tourists put pressures on the woods that had not been there before. The state responded at the time with the Adirondack Park Agency and planning documents designed to preserve the wilderness ethic.

That, said Diane Fish, deputy director of the Adirondack Council, was a tipping point in Adirondack history. And today, the park may be reaching another one. Anecdotal stories of overuse in the High Peaks are now being backed by hard data, she said. That data is causing the state to take notice, and think about parking options, education and a permitting process for hikers.

Speaking as part of a lecture series at Keene Valley Library, Fish said a recent summit of Adirondack stakeholders, including the Department of Environmental Conservation, identified problems and potential solutions for in the park — most if not all of which had been floated before.

But “the real message to come out of the meeting was that it happened,” Fish said. It indicates an acknowledgment on the part of the state that a watershed moment has been reached and something has to be done.

Solutions, though, can’t be successfully implemented in a vacuum. When the state closes off roadside parking, for example, the ripples throughout the park must be considered and planned for. “We have to start thinking about the park as a whole,” Fish said.

The Adirondack Council has counted cars, monitored trail registers and met with trail experts to help quantify the issues so that this planning can take place. Fish said the Council discovered that on holiday weekends cars spill out of designated parking areas to the point that in places roughly twice as many cars lined the roads as had been originally intended.

These extra numbers of hikers are damaging trails that were not particularly well thought out in the first place. Some were cut better than a century and a half ago by leather-faced mountain men who assumed the best way to the top of the mountain was the shortest way, i.e., straight up. These trails often have grades that exceed 10%, which from an erosion standpoint is not sustainable, particularly with exceedingly large numbers of hikers.

Rerouting these trails would cost millions of dollars, money the state appears disinclined to spend. So limiting hikers may be the next best option, at least for now.

Fish said the Council has asked hikers for their thoughts and has been encouraged by their answers. People may balk at restrictions that are put in place for no discernible reason, but “if the natural resource is being damaged, they really understand,” she said. Even the prospect of paying a reasonable fee seemed to be acceptable to hikers if the goal were to preserve the forest.

And ultimately, the enthusiasm for hiking is a positive development. “People want to be in nature, and that’s a great thing,” Fish said.