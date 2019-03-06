Adirondacks artifacts: Museum seeks canisters

ELIZABETHTOWN | For a half-century, climbers of “trailless” mountains in the High Peaks could usually, but not always, find a metal cylinder strapped to a tree with the name of the corresponding peak stenciled on the side. Inside was a notebook in which the hikers would write their names as proof that they’d reached the top.

Photo by Tim Rowland The Grace Hudowalski exhibit in the Adirondack Museum in Elizabethtown includes her typewriter, sample correspondence and the 46er canister from Mount Esther.

Proof was needed for inclusion in the Adirondack Forty-Sixer club, an assembly of people who have climbed peaks that — at the time of its founding — were thought to exceed 4,000 feet.

The first canister was affixed to a tree at the top of Mount Emmons on Sept. 3, 1950, and canisters were added to the remaining 21 trailless peaks over the next few years.

They’re long gone now, having been stolen or replaced by plastic PVC canisters, which were themselves removed in 2001. Today, hikers are on the honor system to accurately report their exploits.

And now, the Adirondack Museum in Elizabethtown is trying to acquire the metal canisters for inclusion in its “Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks” exhibit that opened last July.

Museum director Aurora McCaffrey said the exhibit began with a small, temporary exhibit dedicated to Grace Hudowalski, the first woman to climb all 46 peaks, and the ninth person overall, finishing on Esther in 1937.

Hudowalski was a founder and first president of the Forty-Sixers of Troy, which evolved into the current club. She was known for her correspondence with aspiring 46ers, and among the items in her exhibit are her typewriter and the weathered metal canister from Esther.

McCaffrey said the museum is in possession of the Esther canister, along with Santanoni, Seward and Marshall, and has been offered Gray and McComb. It’s the goal of the canister campaign to be able to display as many as possible.

The fate of most canisters is unknown, but McCaffrey said she suspects most were sold or auctioned. Deemed collector’s items in the 1990s, they began to disappear from mountain tops, leading the 46ers to replace them with less-desirable (from a memorabilia standpoint) plastic pipe sections.

The canisters were taken down for good when the state and 46ers concluded that the man-made objects were not consistent with the state master plan for the Adirondacks. Further, hikes up the trailless peaks involved following herd paths that were not always clearly defined, particularly at the top. Finding the canister on wooded summits sometimes turned into something of a scavenger hunt, with hikers roaming the summit to the detriment of fragile vegetation.

Still, the canisters remain an iconic symbol of Adirondack hiking, particularly for those who hiked the peaks in the second half of the 20th century. McCaffrey said they will add a tangible touch to the hiking exhibit, which includes a synopsis of all the High Peaks, including the first person to climb each one, along with the view as rated today and in 1925.

She said the exhibit will continue to grow in other areas as well, including, for example, the bow used by hermit Noah Rondeau, and the pack basket used by Adirondack legend Jim Goodwin.