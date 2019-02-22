Adirondacks warm up

× Scientist Curt Stager speaks to a meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency. Photo by Tim Rowland

RAY BROOK | Three Paul Smith’s scientists painted a troubled climatic future for the Adirondacks if the world doesn’t get serious about carbon emissions.

Speaking to a meeting of the Adirondack Park Agency recently, the scientists said the warming of the planet is no longer debatable, so now the question becomes a matter of degrees, literally, and what the outcomes will be.

While there is no certainty at this point, it seems likely that species will vanish, disease will become more widespread and the Adirondack economy will no longer be able to count on revenue generated by long, deep winters.

“In the simplest possible terms, (climate change) is real, it’s us, it’s here. There is all kinds of really good evidence for this,” said Curt Stager, a professor of natural sciences at Paul Smith’s.

Stager said he himself was a climate-change skeptic in the 1980s, but as the years went by and the data piled up, the evidence became too compelling to ignore.

In fact, he said, it appears the Adirondacks is warming faster than the planet at large. Temperatures in Lake Placid, for example, have warmed 3.5 degrees since the first stray warnings of climate change were sounded in the 1970s. In Dannemora it’s warmed even more.

Stager said if action is taken to slow planetary warming, temperatures may rise 1 to 6 degrees by the end of the century but, if no action is taken, the Adirondacks could be 11 degrees warmer by 2099 than it is today.

WRITTEN IN ICE

The story of planetary warming is also written in ice. Lake Champlain froze over in all but three years in the 1800s. Today, the norm is for broad stretches of the lake to remain ice free.

In the mountains, where bets are placed on when the ice will break up on smaller lakes (a remarkably accurate record, since money is on the line, Stager said) the clear trend is toward a shorter ice season.

Compared to 1988, lakes are freezing up 12 days later and the ice is going out 10 days earlier.

“Winter is really the target season,” Stager said. “Winters are shrinking and eroding away on both ends of the season. (And) winter is one of major things that defines the Adirondacks.”

SPECIES

Also in the Adirondacks, said Celia Evans, professor of ecology, native species are well-adapted to extreme changes in the seasons, but may not react well when the mountains warm.

“Seasonality really matters,” she said. “When we start to see less difference in summer and winter temperatures, … it is really going to influence these communities.”

Scientists said iconic Adirondack species such as trout, songbirds, spruce and tamarack are liable to be adversely impacted.

Along with temperature, species are sensitive to the length of the days, Evans said. Temperature and daylight act in concert to drive species behavior — but now that balance is being thrown off by temperatures that no longer match the length of the day.

“Temperatures are now starting to go all over the place,” she said. “That’s a huge physiological challenge.”

TICKS

Also challenging, and baffling, is the spread of tick-borne diseases, particularly lyme. Deer ticks, once unknown in the Adirondacks, have infiltrated the mountains, infecting people with diseases that are still poorly understood by the medical community.

Professor Lee Ann Sporn said incidences of lyme, particularly in Essex County, have dramatically spiked since 2012, while the rest of the state has remained somewhat steady. While there’s a chance that some of this is attributable to greater recognition of lyme, it’s just as likely that the numbers are being understated because the disease is reported in the county where it is diagnosed. So a tourist who contracted lyme in the park but was diagnosed back home would not show up in the data.

Sporn said ticks spend most of their time in the forest duff, but climb up vegetation when the conditions are right in search of a host. Somehow, they know what animals are likely to be the most active, and adjust their height in grasses and undergrowth accordingly. Changing temperatures are giving them more time to thrive.

“The more days that they have these suitable conditions, the more days for the tick to find a host and feed and reproduce,” she said. “Every indicator points to climate change as the driving force.”