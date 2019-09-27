Adk. Balloon fest returned

× Expand Photo provided Billy the Kid” is one several cartoon-character balloons featured in the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival, to be held this weekend in Queensbury and Glens Falls. Billy the Kid is one of 10 balloons depicting fanciful characters flown by John Cavin of Indialantic, Florida.

QUEENSBURY | Renowned for its family-friendly vibe, the Adirondack Balloon Festival took place last weekend as its 47th annual edition is held in Queensbury and Glens Falls.

At no other festival can spectators see dozens of colorful hot-air balloons take flight — and get close enough to help a pilot and crew launch their craft.

There is no admission fee to the Adirondack Balloon Festival, which has charmed generations of people from across northeastern U.S.. Attracting more than 100,000 people to the region each year, the event is considered the largest balloon festival on the nation’s East Coast.

Set for Thursday Sept. 19 through Sunday Sept. 22, this year’s festival featured a dozen or so fancifully shaped craft among the 100-plus balloons from across the U.S. and Canada scheduled to participate.

With all activities free of charge, the festival kicked off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Crandall Park in Glens Falls with a performance by rock group The Lustre Kings, followed by an opening ceremony at 5 p.m., with a liftoff of 20 or more balloons thereafter.

From 6 to 9 p.m., Glens Falls hosted a downtown balloon fest block party, which includes a car show with lots of classic vehicles, balloon baskets on display and children’s activities.

On Friday, the festival moved to the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury, where gates open at 3 p.m. for such attractions as a craft fair, vendors, and family activities. A concert featuring Kevin McKrell and Orion Kribs was slated for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A launch of 80 or more balloons was to be held at 5 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday at the airport, activities and breakfast began at 5 a.m. Eighty to 100 balloons — including specially shaped craft — lift off beginning at about 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. Vendors open up early and continue all day.

On Saturday, children’s activities include bounce houses, crafts and games; while musical entertainment features the group Pluck & Rail as well as the High Peaks Bluegrass Band. These performances begin at 2:30 and 5:00 p.m. respectively.

Saturday at 8 p.m. was the “Moonglow” event which features up to 100 balloons lighting up the night sky.

Sunday’s 6:30 a.m. launch, titled “Walt’s Mass Ascension,” featured up to 100 balloons launching simultaneously to honor the festival’s renowned founder, the late Walter Grishkot.

All flights were weather permitting.

The specially shaped balloons at this year’s festival include “Allycorn the Unicorn.” crafted in Brazil; and other craft depicting a lion, koala bear, a cheetah, and a flying squirrel, as well as Billy the kid.

Annually, the balloon liftoffs at the airport are so eagerly anticipated that they prompt spectators to get out of bed at 4 a.m. or earlier to get to the airport in time to beat the crowds.

The action at the airport includes a craft fair, concessions to benefit local charities, kite flying, and church services on Sunday morning.

Dogs, smoking, drones and remote-controlled aircraft are barred from the festival sites on all four days.

The festival concluded with Sunday’s 5 p.m. launch of about two dozen balloons in Glens Falls’ Crandall Park. For two hours beforehand, the Beatles tribute group “Across the Pond” provided musical entertainment.