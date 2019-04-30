ADK blackface

× Historian Amy Godine speaks about blackface to an audience at the Whallonsburg Grange.

WHALLONSBURG | A recent flurry of racism based on the old entertainment schtick of blackface is a rekindling of an unfortunate tradition that lasted more than a century, and was common even in the lily white Adirondacks, historian Amy Godine told an audience last week at the Whallonsburg Grange.

Blackface predated the Civil War, but it was in the postbellum period that it became wildly popular, something of a nervous reaction to the newly freed slaves. By darkening their faces and taking on a dim or goofy demeanor, whites were doing on stage what they had not been able to do on the battlefield — perpetuating the subservience of an entire race of people.

Godine said blackface was late in moving into the Adirondacks, “but when it moved, it flew.” The mountains were strongly pro-Union, but that did not imply a desire for racial equality. The delay of blackface’s arrival was not out of any sense of social justice, but for the practical reason that scant populations, difficult travel and a lack of suitable theaters discouraged the minstrel acts that were popular in the city from infiltrating the nooks and crannies of the evolving Adirondack Park.

A COMPLETE MOCKERY

Minstrel shows, which were eventually folded into vaudeville acts, had their origins in the 1840s and, with their southern music and exaggerated dialect, had been performed by black entertainers at the behest of white theater owners. Even African-American faces, if they were deemed too light, were darkened to a uniform, inky blackness in an attempt to stereotype an entire people, Godine said.

Whites increasingly took on the role of slaves, and then ex-slaves, because whites were considered more “dependable” in their portrayal of black behavior than black people themselves. For many if not most of the residents of the Adirondacks, the first “black” people they saw were in fact white facsimiles.

Blacks were portrayed as “child-like, impulsive negroes,” Godine said, their unkempt, kinky hair and baggy, mismatched suits or raggedy costumes a symbol of “wildness and a lack of personal control.” It was a complete mockery, she said, and the savage digs would be familiar to viewers of Saturday Night Live and the Daily Show.

FROM FIREFIGHTERS TO SCHOOL CHILDREN

The target, however, was not political misdeeds, but skin color. The message that all blacks looked and acted alike “resonated happily in Adirondack audiences,” Godine said. These audiences were there for the comedy, but they also saw these performances as something of a cultural event, a chance to learn about black music and customs — so, incredibly, everything that many an Adirondacker would have known about African-Americans would have been learned from whites painted black, whose objective was to make the race look as ridiculous as possible.

These professional acts gave way in the early 20th century to home-grown minstrel shows that became central to many a community fundraiser. In the Adirondacks, everyone from firefighters to school children painted their faces black and put on shows to raise money for any number of civic causes. Rotarians, the Kiwanis, granges, veterans clubs — “All put minstrel shows to work for fundraising,” Godine said.

Local papers would brag that their own local blackface actors were every bit as good as those from the city. And it created a bizarre dynamic in which overt racism in the Adirondacks (and elsewhere) was associated with community service.

Godine said that because of this, historical interpretation of the period, which lasted well into the 1950s, is tricky. Some contend that the people were in no way nostalgic for slavery and Southern traditions, and wore blackface not as an article of racism, but as an article of community pride.

But no matter how it’s parsed, Godine said “blackness meant lessness,” the people of the time understood, or thought they did, that black people had “less capacity overall.”

And when blackface occasionally shows up today among younger people in social media, Godine says, it is indicative of students “who are incredibly ignorant of the full ramifications of blackface.”

This is not entirely their fault, she said, since educators, museums, historians and writers all studiously duck the topic.

The bottom line is that the phenomenon was simply a way of elevating one group above another.

“The blackface show,” Godine said, “was all about being white.”