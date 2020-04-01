Adk. officials warn downstaters to stay away — or bring supplies and self-quarantine

WARREN COUNTY | Both Warren and Essex counties are urging downstaters and others seeking to flee metropolitan and suburban areas to stay at home as Gov. Cuomo has advised — and not come to the Adirondacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

People coming from New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland counties as well as New Jersey should heed the warning, area health officials have advised.

The reason for the warning is that the few local hospitals that exist in the region have extremely limited staff, equipment, and facilities to take care of people that are likely to be unknowingly infected with the serious illness. The hospitals of clinics in the Adirondacks have few intensive care beds, if any, they’ve said — and such facilities are vital in preventing as many deaths as possible.

But those people who do come to the Adirondacks regardless of the warnings are asked to self-isolate for 14 days and check in with their respective county Health Department.

The Warren County Public Health Department can be reached at (518) 761-6580, and the Essex County Health Department’s phone number is (518) 873-3500.

Additionally, officials from both counties are requesting that all property owners remove their short-term rentals of Adirondack-area homes from Airbnb, Vrbo and similar online websites as soon as possible.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman said that area health facilities even struggle to keep up with the needs of summer vacationers, and are incapable of handling an influx during this serious pandemic.

New arrivals “should not have an expectation that resources will be available to you here,” he said.

Local government officials have noted that the availability of food and other necessities is generally in very short supply especially in the remote areas of the Adirondacks and that stores have been scrambling to merely keep up with the year-round residents’ needs.

The Johnsburg town board issued a notice on this topic, urging people from downstate — if they do come to the area — to bring with them all the food and supplies they need for a two-week quarantine at home, then when the sequestering is over, to adhere to social distancing mandates as well as always shopping solo.

Johnsburg has declared that any visitors should not visit Adirondack-area convenience or grocery stores until after they’ve self-quarantined for two weeks, and then only if they are symptom-free.

They advise the people who’ have already arrived here to call a local resident to shop for them or call the Johnsburg Town Hall and a volunteer will provide help.

News reports have cited that rural getaway destinations across the nation have been swamped with a surge of people assuming they can avoid catching the virus by fleeing to the bucolic pastoral environs, but they end up bringing with them COVID-19, infecting many others, creating a strain on the rural health facilities. ■