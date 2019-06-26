Adk. Wine & Food Festival expected to break records

× Expand Courtesy photo The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, set for June 29 and June 30 in Lake George, is expected to break attendance records — as it has in each of its four prior years at the Festival Commons in Lake George.

LAKE GEORGE | More than 120 wineries, craft beverage producers, artisan food crafters and food trucks are slated to be participating in this weekend’s fifth-annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival in the Lake George Festival Commons.

Courtesy photo This weekend’s Adirondack Wine & Food Festival will be featuring Chef William Cornelius giving cooking lessons at his tent as well as competing in a culinary showdown with Chef Colin Miner of the Queensbury Hotel. Scheduled for June 29 and June 30, the festival is expected to set a new attendance record for its host venue, the Festival Commons in Lake George.

Set for Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, the festival is reputed to be the largest of its type in northeastern New York. As many as 7,000 people or more are expected to attend this year — and the event has exceeded attendance predictions over its first four years.

To be represented at this outdoor event are 36 of the state’s leading wineries, plus 15 distilleries, seven breweries, eight cideries, 30 food and drink vendors, 13 food trucks and 18 specialty vendors, according to the event’s founder, Sasha Pardy. She is president of Adirondack Winery, which has retail stores in Lake George and Bolton Landing.

Samplings of wines and other craft beverages as well as artisan foods are offered by most all of the vendors represented at the festival.

Pardy said this try-before-you-buy approach, common at farmers markets, is a key element in her festival’s continued success.

“We are providing our guests with the most exciting two-day event yet — with the best wine and food New York state has to offer,” Pardy said.

Last year, the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival drew a crowd of 6,300 people — a attendance record for the Festival Commons. Area officials estimated the 2018 event boosted the area’s economy by $1.87 million.

This year’s festival will feature 40 percent more vendors than last year’s edition — plus an array of new special events: culinary instruction sessions, crafting classes and two celebrity chefs competing, like on the “Iron Chef” television show. Chef William Cornelius of the Finger Lakes and Chef Colin Miner, executive chef of the Queensbury Hotel, are scheduled for this showdown.

Cornelius, in addition, will be presenting culinary demonstrations during the two days at his booth.

Billed as family-friendly, lawn games, crafts and bubble-chasing are available for youth — and admission to the festival is free for children 15 and younger. On Sunday, such activities will be joined by magic demonstrations, balloon crafting and musical performances. In addition, the Festival Commons’ new Natural Playground and Skateboard Plaza are nearby.

Also new this year is the expansion of the festival’s drop-off/pick-up tent where guests can store their purchases as they browse other vendors.

The festival has its charitable aspect — a portion of the ticket sales is donated to Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. Last year, the group received about $11,000 by partnering with the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival.

One-day tickets, starting at $38, provide for samplings at the booths, plus a souvenir wine glass. Weekend passes are also offered. Tickets for designated drivers or for guests age 16 through 20 are available for $15. Discounted advance tickets are available online for a limited time. Details can be found at adkwinefest.com.