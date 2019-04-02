AdkAction looks to replicate ‘Farmacy’ type grocer

× Expand Photo/AdkAction.org The Farmacy location at Keeseville Pharmacy has met with success in 18 months of operation. AdkAction is hoping to replicate the business model in another town in Essex County, one without ready access to fresh food.

KEESEVILLE | AdkAction is looking to expand its fresh-market “Farmacy” model to a second location in Essex County.

Marking success with the start-up local producers indoor market here, the nonprofit group hopes to duplicate the project they established in 2017 in a town without a grocery store.

The small grocery fills a need in a rural town “food desert” that had been without a year-round market for more than four years. The Farmacy was fit into a portion of the existing storefront at Keeseville Pharmacy and provides area residents with local foods, such as as eggs, milk, cheese, fresh bread, produce from local farms, yogurt, maple syrup, meats and other locally produced food items.

Kiana French is spokeswoman for AdkAction’s initiative.

“The goal is to replicate the model we have in Keeseville,” she told The Sun.

“We are looking for an existing business within the county, one that is willing to partner with AdkAction for year-round operation. We would like to place it in an area with a population adequate to support business operation. Keeseville’s population is at 1,800. We are also looking for a business with a clear interest in the project to help with our goal of increasing food access for a rural community.”

FOOT TRAFFIC

The Farmacy has worked in Keeseville, she said, making enough profit to keep it going.

“It has absolutely increased foot traffic to Keeseville Pharmacy. We moved to a retail model at the beginning of last summer (2018), and Dan (Bosely, Keeseville Pharmacy owner) purchases inventory and is now turning a small profit. He is now doing some improvements to help improve the flow of traffic and expanding freezer and cooler space. The inventory will definitely keep growing.”

The ideal second fresh market site will work with the local farmers in surrounding communities, she said.

Square footage needed for the new fresh market is not pre-determined.

“We’re willing to be flexible with the model. The goal is to create a tool-kit for businesses to use,” French said.

The name of the second shop does not have to replicate “Farmacy,” either, especially if the host business has another type of retail focus.

“It really depends on the new location and what they want,” French said.

“It would be really nice to be in a downtown area, but that is not a deal-breaker. The goal is to increase food access by putting a year-round farm-fresh market in a community that doesn’t have an existing grocery store and has expressed the need for one. Details are flexible after we identify that community.”

‘UPLIFTING’

French said AdkAction has generated interest in the “Farmacy” retail model.

“It’s been a lot of networking,” French said.

“It is uplifting to be connected to local business owners.”

The Farmacy in Keeseville sells local farm crops through winter, primarily storage crops this time of year, including potatoes, onions, beets and fresh greens that are grown indoors. Farmers fill orders placed by the Farmacy, and replenished as needed.

“We’ve been carrying bananas and avocados as well,” French said.

“We do supply bread and homemade crackers from Triple Green Jade Farm bakery; they’re hard to keep on the shelf, everybody loves it. Dan (Bosely) expanded the pantry section at the Farmacy to include baking and cooking supplies, cooking tools, and other items like that.”

The Farmacy model is also working to become Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program certified.

“It’s a pretty strict criteria, but food items include milks, eggs, cheese, fish and baby food. We are working to find a WIC distributor now. Hopefully within the next month or two we’ll have the service up and running in Keeseville,” French said.

Business owners who would consider adding fresh market options at their location in Essex County can reach French by email at farmacy@adkaction.org.

The fresh market Farmacy model established by AdkAction incorporates the following criteria for existing business operations: