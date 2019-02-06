Adventure percussion performance coming

× Expand Photo provided Jane Boxall shares an adventure in percussion at the Hand House on Feb. 16 and 17, part of the Piano by Nature music series.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Adventure Percussion arrives here this month with Jane Boxall, renowned musician and drum performer. Boxall is set to take the Hand Hall living room stage with a special Piano By Nature performance Feb. 16 and Feb. 17.

“Jane Boxall is a master at combining her unique variety of musical elements into absolute moments of beauty and wonder, and these concerts will stop at nothing short of mesmerizing all who are in attendance,” said Piano By Nature co-founder Rose Chancler.

“She has hundreds of fans around the globe, and if you see her in performance you will instantly know why.”

The unique performance titled “The Dream of a Common Language: Music and Poetry Connecting Us All,” blends Boxall’s percussion with saxophone from Dan Gordon and Chancler at the piano.

Boxall plays a contemporary/classical marimba repertoire.

The two women founded Ricochet Duo eight years ago and often perform together around the northeast.

“In the jazz realm, Jane recreates the ragtime sounds of the 1920s on a vintage instrument. Chamber music collaborations range from fresh piano-marimba repertoire to music for keyboard percussion and choir,” Chancler said.

“Audience members have compared Jane to Cozy Powell, Evelyn Glennie, Zappa Marimbist Ruth Underwood, Sheila E., Carl Palmer and (when wielding eight mallets) an octopus.”

In 2013, Chancler said of Boxall’s adventure with drums, “Jane won a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation, which launched the first ‘Portable Percussionist’ tour, on foot, from Canada to Massachusetts.

“Jane commissioned local composers to write ‘portable’ concert pieces then hiked the Long Trail through the state of Vermont, stopping along the way to perform solo percussion recitals.”

In 2011, Boxall established a non-profit music camp for girls based in Burlington, Girls Rock Vermont.

The two-day stop at the Hand House in Elizabethtown is on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 3 p.m.

Piano By Nature welcomes donations at the door, suggesting $15 for adults and $5 for youth ages 15 and under.

For more information, visit pianobynature.org or call 518-962-8899.