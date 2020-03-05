Affordable housing talks underway

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Housing - Affordable housing talks Members of an Essex County affordable housing committee discuss ideas at their inaugural meeting last week.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A panel of Essex County leaders intent on putting working people into their own homes held their initial meeting last week, even as they acknowledged that the problem is one that extends beyond income and employment.

The tourist economy affects the ability of low- and moderate-income people to obtain good housing, as do social and cultural issues. Some residents simply don’t know what goes into maintaining a house, while others have never had the financial training it takes to draw up a budget and make mortgage payments, committee members said.

Increasingly in Essex County, housing is being bought up by investors who rent them out short term to vacationers. That, in turn, drives up the cost of houses and the cost of rents.

“Most of the people who are renting their housing are one flat tire away from disaster,” said Committee Chairman Jim Monty.

Even what is typically viewed as a good salary is no guarantee of homeownership in a county with tight housing inventories. “If you’re making $40,000, you’re not going to be able to afford a house,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

The situation has redefined what it means to be unable to afford housing. “You have school teachers who aren’t even able to live in the communities they teach in,” said Carol Calabrese, co-director of the Essex County Industrial Development Agency.

Bruce Misarski, executive director of the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County, said the financial realities tell a discouraging tale for those in hopes of achieving the American Dream. “First time homebuyers usually need a significant subsidy to get into a house,” he said. They would need $30,000 (in cash) to get into a $100,000 house (and) the mortgage on a $200,000 house is not going to be affordable for most of our working people.”

The new housing committee is made up of elected officials as well as experts in the fields of economic development, social services and taxation, and representatives of agencies that place disadvantaged people into homes. Monty said he hopes the group will have at least the outline of a plan by September.

Most at the table agreed that the clearest path to affordable homeownership would be a land bank that would use a revolving fund to fix up existing houses and sell them to people of limited means.

Each year, dozens of properties come into county possession for nonpayment of taxes. Traditionally, these properties have been sold at auction, but some of the homes might be suitable for rehab and resale. Essex County Treasurer Michael Diskin said that, while not an instant fix, such a program could be self-supporting, with each round of home sales paying for the next round of renovations.

Another benefit, said Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano, is that such a program could mitigate what are known as zombie properties, basically rotting houses too far gone to save, and have become a threat to safety and a drag on neighboring home values.

Supervisors also expressed concern that, without financial and home-ownership counseling, low-income homeowners would likely allow their homes to deteriorate all over again. To be successful, they said, a land bank program would need to include education and cultural change that will inspire families in need of help to take pride in their properties and in themselves.

“No top-down approach is going to solve this problem,” Giordano said. ■