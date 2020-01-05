After 34 years, Morrow takes a bow

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Gerald “Gerry” Morrow Gerald “Gerry” Morrow readies to retire after serving 34 years in public office, 26 years as supervisor of the Town of Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD | With a new year underway, and many new elected faces the Essex County Board of Supervisors, one long-time leader has closed a chapter here after 34 years in office.

Gerald “Gerry” Morrow opted to retire ahead of the 2019 election, having spent 26 years as supervisor in Chesterfield and four years prior as deputy supervisor. Before that, he served on the former Village of Keeseville Board of Trustees.

As a Democrat, his voice formed a fixture in what has long been a minority party in Essex County.

But he gained and held his town’s confidence for more than an entire generation.

“I don’t play politics,” Morrow said with a grin.

“I started in 1994 and I was told ‘don’t go to E’town and make waves,’” Morrow told the Sun in an interview at his office.

“Of course I’m one to cause waves.”

At the outset of Morrow’s years as an elected official, he raised issue with decision-making protocol back in those days when decisions were partisan, made in closed-door caucus meetings.

“The majority party supervisors used to go into the back room and have their discussions. And you didn’t know when they were coming back in. And they had the votes so nobody else was included.”

Straight off, Morrow placed a resolution from the floor to end the “caucus” role in Essex County.

That first resolution failed, but the second got support from a Republican from North Elba.

“It was Matt Clark,” Morrow said of the policy change he launched.

“It had to be a member of the leading party who brought it up again because it got voted down, and Matt Clark did.”

The second vote passed and codified a standing change of procedure.

No one-party caucus meetings are held in back rooms of Essex County any more.

Still, Morrow believes no real politics are at work in Elizabethtown, the county’s seat.

“I was also told the big three towns can pass anything they want to in Essex County. The three towns have the most number of weighted votes: North Elba, Ticonderoga and Moriah. But in 26 years, I have not seen it. I have seen elected officials work together to do what’s best for the people in the county. The supervisors are more hands on with community, the relationship with their town constituents is personal.”

LOCALLY GROWN

Most supervisors in Essex County grew up in their town and have family ties that go back generations.

Morrow is no exception. His father, Harold Morrow, was a public works official.

Before running for any office, Morrow had a construction business and managed the Grand Union grocery store in Keeseville.

“I once had a constituent ask me why I ran for office. That was back in 1985 on the village board. I told her I did it to get the health insurance because my wife had a health problem. The lady couldn’t believe I gave her an honest answer.

“When I ran in 1985, it was 4-to-1 ratio for the GOP. But I still won. They voted for the person. I’ve been here for the people, not the elected officials, not any party. I’m not a ‘yaas’ person.”

ACHIEVEMENTS

Morrow has seen a lot of changes through the years, some of which he counts among the most challenging and the most satisfying.

Construction of the new Essex County Public Safety Building and relocating the county jail to Lewis is chief among them.

Morrow served on the committee as supervisors put plans in motion to buy, design and build at the new site.

“We had to do it; it was a mandate. And the sheriff, Henry Hommes, was one of my best friends.”

Pulling together the Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Essex County Emergency Services and the correctional facility has proved efficient for public safety, Morrow said.

The building was later named to honor Hommes, who died in 2010 not quite three years after the new jail opened.

Morrow voted against privatization of the former Horace Nye Nursing Home for elders in Essex County.

And he’s still in that camp, wishing the county had kept it, he said.

He is also very proud of work he put in to Public Safety Committee planning for overhaul of the Essex County Radio Communications System, a project that has garnered millions in grant funds to connect fire departments, EMTs and county emergency personnel on redundant radio systems.

“When we started, 80 percent of Essex County wasn’t covered with radio service between fire departments and the county,” Morrow said.

“Most all areas are covered now, and there’s back-up service.”

PUBLIC WORKS

In his home town of Chesterfield, Morrow counts achievements largely in public works improvements that also won millions in grant awards over the years.

“We built the dam at Augur Lake without raising taxes by starting the Augur Lake District,” Morrow said.

“When I first became supervisor, the town court was on the first floor. We used to joke about it being window service. So I got a $40,000 grant from Sen. Ron Stafford to renovate the basement in the town hall and build an entire town court, handicapped accessible from a separate door.”

Morrow counts public works achievements at the Amtrak Shelter at Port Kent, the recreational facility and courtyard nearby that won close to $1 million in federal and state grants, water systems, and a new filtration plant.

“At Ausable Chasm, they had a building they weren’t using, So I got a grant to renovate the building for the Underground Railroad Museum when it started, the grant was over $500,000.

“We just turned the property over to the North Country Underground Railroad Museum. That transition went a little bit at a time, we let them take over, electricity, heat. We, the town, just turned the building over to them for $1.”

When Morrow became supervisor, there wasn’t any Chesterfield Water District. “Users outside of Keeseville were just using the water. We created the Chesterfield District, and equalized the cost across all users.”

Keeseville Commerce Park just received approval from the Adirondack Park Agency with an indoor sports center in the works. And he helped guide community through dissolution of the village of Keeseville, which was approved by referendum.

“When the village dissolved in 2015, I was on the dissolution committee. The mayor and trustees weren’t very happy with me, because when we had these meetings, residents would always ask me questions. If I have one fault, it’s that I tell the truth all the time. I have no problem answering the questions.

“People would ask ‘How are you going to take over all the services? You say it’s not going to cost the taxpayers anything?

“Well 20 years ago, the village found out it didn’t have to have an assessors unit because the town had one; 10 years ago, village found out it didn’t need a dog officer, so the town took over the dog officer. Four years ago, village found out it didn’t need a court, because it had a town court. Two years ago, the village found out it didn’t need code officer ...and through all that we didn’t charge anything extra to the taxpayer.”

The evolution of shared services seemed clear to Morrow.

“And now, if you need a pot hole fixed, call the town hall. We have been right there for the people and we got it done.”

In addition to some 14 county committees and subcommittees, Morrow’s work as chairman for the county Department of Public Works and enormous amounts of time volunteered as county organizer for the United Way, Morrow has served as bingo chairman at the local Knights of Columbus where he’s earned the fourth degreed title of Faithful Navigator.

Asked what he plans to do next, Morrow said he purchased property in Verona.

He might work at Turning Stone, but he’s going to see about that. “And I’m going to plow my own driveway and mow my own grass.” ■