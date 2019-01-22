After 48 years as mayor, Bob Blais to run for re-election

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Lake George Mayor Bob Blais

LAKE GEORGE | Robert Blais, who has presided over the village for nearly 48 years, is running for re-election March 19 alongside trustees John Earl and Ray Perry.

Quelling speculation about his retirement, Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais announced his candidacy at the conclusion of a village board meeting Jan. 14.

In a few months, Blais will be the longest-serving mayor in New York state history.

Since the early 2000s, Blais has hinted that he might retire, but he’s now running for his 13th term.

But this term may not be a full four years, Blais said at the village board’s January meeting.

“I’m actively looking for someone to take my place,” he said, inviting those willing to lead the village to step forward.

Blais said that although he considered retiring this year, he feels he should stay in office until the village’s new wastewater treatment plant is constructed.

“I’d like to get the treatment plant up and running,” he said, noting that a new mayor might not have the connections, recognition and experience to lobby for the grant funding necessary to pay towards the construction cost of the $22 million plant.

“I have to be the face of Lake George to go out and get the grant money for the treatment plant,” he said.

As of Jan. 20, no one else had yet announced their intention to run for mayor.

For nearly five decades, Blais has rarely had a challenger.

Blais’ 47 years as mayor were preceded by three years as a village trustee, as well as tenure as a local police officer, which launched his public service here in 1956.

His ascendancy from trustee to mayor was in part due to an event that garnered national attention.

Unruly crowds of young adults filled the streets on July 5, 1970, and they were hosed down by firemen — and the so-called “riot” made national news.

This incident, and a belief that the village needed better management, convinced Blais to run for mayor. He was elected in March 1971, defeating Robert Caldwell.

Throughout his lengthy tenure, Blais has worked on various efforts to constrain rowdy behavior and strengthen the village’s reputation as a family destination; to consolidate local government services, to boost commerce and extend the tourism season.

In his role leading the local government, he has presided over a wide range of accomplishments, including beautification of the village’s parks and landscape, the establishment of Charles Wood Park and a variety of efforts to curb stormwater from flowing into Lake George. He also was the primary proponent of the village’s ever-popular lakefront walkway.

In addition, he has founded or helped launch a variety of events, whether it was the Elvis Festival, the Lake George Oktoberfest, the Lake George Winter Carnival, the Lake George Firemen’s Family Festival, and the Queens Great Boat Race — and he was instrumental in launching Americade, which has attracted up to 30,000 people annually to Lake George.

He launched the Thursday night fireworks shows, which draw many thousands of people each week during summer months to the village.

Blais said at the January meeting that he’s ready to pass the baton to a successor — probably within four years.

“So if anyone out there is interested in taking over as mayor, I’m willing to have them shadow me so I can show them the ropes,” he said.