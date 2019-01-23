After five-year absence, lawmakers dust off chair named for famed suffragist

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Essex County Democratic Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey, North Hudson Supervisor Stefanie DeZalia and Margaret Bartley.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The national trend of women sweeping into office in historic numbers has reached Essex County.

After the 2014 election that saw all female incumbents ousted from the Essex County Board of Supervisors, the group of outgoing lawmakers set aside a chair, keeping it reserved for the next woman to join the board.

Five years later, North Hudson Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia has been afforded the honors.

“It has been waiting for the next woman to serve on this board,” said historian and former Elizabethtown Supervisor Margaret Bartley in a brief dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

DeZalia, who was appointed to replace Ron Moore in December, said the chair was a “symbol of hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to sit in this chair today,” said DeZalia. “I thank you for leading the way.”

Bartley and Essex County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey gave lawmakers a brief history lesson on Inez Milholland, the suffragist central to furthering women’s rights issues.

Milholland, a part-time Lewis resident, addressed the Essex County Board of Supervisors in September 1911, asking them to support the women’s suffrage bills then being considered by the state legislature.

A constitutional amendment granted women the right to vote in New York state in 1917. Newcomb was the only town in Essex County to vote in favor in the amendment.

Milholland died the previous year at the age of 30.

“She became the real martyr of the women’s suffrage movement,” Bartley said.

DeZalia read a list of female lawmakers who have previously served on the board, each of whom she said can trace their public service back to Milholland.

Corey, a former Minerva supervisor, Bartley, Sharon Boisen and Debra Malaney all lost their bids for reelection in 2013, leaving the board without any female lawmakers for the first time since 1980.

Mildred Dobie (North Hudson) and Florence Hathaway (Willsboro) became the first female members of the board in 1980. Joyce Morency of St. Armand joined them the following year.

Lawmakers said the chairs had particular significance.

The old chairs were creaky and often fell apart, with lawmakers occasionally tumbling from their perches.

But the county was climbing out of a gloomy fiscal hole and was operating under an austerity budget that didn’t allow for replacements.

“We thought all the women sitting here ought to have better chairs,” Corey said.

DeZalia can take the chair back to her town office, or keep it at its current location at the Old County Courthouse.

“When she’s done with it, she’ll pass it onto the next woman who serves here,” Bartley said.