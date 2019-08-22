Ag-Day with Board of Supervisors

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Ag-Census: Carly Summers, Essex’s Cornell Cooperative Extension Agricultural Resource Educator, addresses the BOS with the yearly Ag-Census presentation and presented farm fresh goods on the county green to the supes on Monday, July 29. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte County Ag-Day: Essex Cornell Cooperative staff and volunteers take a photo with the county Board of Supervisors on Monday, July 29, to celebrate the yearly Ag-Day, started by Willsboro super, Shaun Gillilland. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Farm Fresh Foods: A Farm vendor, North County Creamery of Keeseville, presents cheeses on Ag-Day, July 29, at the Elizabethtown County building green. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors was given a passionate presentation recently on the state of Adirondack agriculture by Carly Summers, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s agricultural resource educator, at the start of the Ways and Means monthly meeting.

AG-CENSUS

In her presentation on the Agricultural Census, or Ag-census, Summers relayed that 34 farms in the county during 2018 had sold $3.3 million in value-added products — products made on the side of main products — such as a dairy farm would supply milk but then also supply cheese and/or yogurt. The numbers have gone up for the industry in the past year and recent years.

Approximately 31 farms in the county have employed 131 people, and the wages of those that were above $20,000 a year were recorded in the Ag-census. Those 131 employees grossed $3.7 million for 2018. It might seem that the industry is growing well but there are a few factors that have led to growth, and one of them is the enthusiasm and support that CCE is providing to agriculture, led by initiatives such as the Adirondack Harvest program.

The Adirondack Harvest program is “a community organization formed out of concern for the loss and abandonment of farmland in the Adirondacks. Members realized that to keep local food available and to preserve the scenic vistas that farmland provides, farming needs to be profitable. Founding members also had a strong commitment to sustainable farms and wanted to ensure that farm-fresh food is available,” states their website, which can also be found on CCE Essex’s site.

A UNIQUE AREA

Another factor is the uniqueness of the Adirondacks.

“This is a unique area. We can eat almost everything from this agricultural system right here. I have traveled to other areas and viewed those systems. In comparison, the Adirondacks is truly unique in what it provides and can offer,” Summers said.

Of the other factors that support agriculture in Essex county and in the Adirondacks, another is that the area’s “fourth largest industry” is in accommodations/food service. The tourist and food industry have begun to take off with collaboratives led by CCE partners in supplying farm foods to local businesses and schools. People are also starting to plant roots here. But, there is room to grow.

“Many people are beginning to live here, work here and start a business here. Still, there are only a handful of (tourists and businesses) that take part in farms. Could you imagine what growth would look like if restaurants and that industry expanded in buying local foods in our area, especially of Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, combined? There is definitely room to grow and that is where CCE and Adirondack Harvest come in,” Summers said.

ASHES TO NEW

Ag-Day, as the day is coined, started by Chairman of the BOS Shaun Gillilland about four years ago, is held at the county building the last Monday in July.

The Well-Fed Collaborative, the Farm to School Program, Adirondack Harvest, the Power of Produce Club and the Farmacy are all examples of the way CCE and the local communities are reintegrating farm foods back into a culture that had naturally relied upon them and were skilled at providing in past generations. Modern food systems have created a disconnect from local farming. Adding fresh foods to SNAP benefits, providing fresh and local foods in schools, and “prescribing” natural foods for health are all ways that local farms have begun to rise from the ashes and start anew.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty asked Summers, “What about the legislation on farm wages? Do you think that will impact our growth?”

Summers replied, “That is a good question. It is uncertain but I would think that that issue would require us to innovate. To rearrange our systems. To educate. That is why we need to look at our current financial and educational structures for the future of farms and their success.”

At the end of the presentation, the Board of Supervisors was invited onto the green in front of the county building where many CCE partners and farmers had set up under tents to provide the supervisors and staff with a “farm fresh lunch” and also to highlight local farms and their products to the supes and passers-by.