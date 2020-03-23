AG wants automatic absentee ballots for all voters

× Expand File Photo Letitia James NY-AG

ELIZABETHTOWN | New York Attorney General Letitia James has called on state leaders to order absentee ballots sent to all voters.

She says the move would ensure that all eligible voters could participate in the April 28 Democratic presidential primary and other special elections without risking the spread of coronavirus disease.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and the legislature have not issued such a directive.

But Cuomo did move village elections to coincide with the presidential primary on April 28.

James said automatic absentee ballots would make it easier for every voter to cast their vote without jeopardizing public health.

“Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and the right to cast a ballot,” the AG said in a news release.

“Democracy should not be suspended if there is a safe alternative.”

In addition to presidential primaries and village elections, there are special elections to fill seats in the 27th congressional district, the 50th senate district, the 12th assembly district, the 31st assembly district, and the 136th assembly district.

Currently, voters who wish to vote absentee must fill out an Absentee Ballot Application to indicate why they cannot vote in person at the polls. There are six reasons: Absent on Election Day; temporary illness or physical disability; permanent illness or physical disability; duties related to primary care; resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital; or detention in a jail or prison.

James has asked that a new executive order be signed on March 29, extending through April 28, to suspend certain election laws requiring New Yorkers to apply for an absentee ballot.

“The exponential rise and spread of coronavirus diagnoses is so grave that allowing normal voting practices to remain in place for the upcoming election would constitute a threat of public illness, sufficient to justify absentee voting, per the State of Emergency declaration.”

Use of absentee ballots by all voters, she added, “would lessen the likely negative impact on turnout and on the health of voters and poll workers, and could avoid significant impact on America’s local, statewide, and national economies.” ■