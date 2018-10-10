Ahead of 2020 census, officials underpin importance of getting it right

× A forum on the 2020 census was held at the Plattsburgh Public Library last week, featuring panelists Elizabeth Burakowski, deputy director of upstate revitalization with New York State Homes and Community Renewal; Linda Berk, a partnership specialist with the New York region of the U.S. Census Bureau; and City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | “We get one chance to get things right for the next 10 years.”

That’s how Elizabeth Burakowski, deputy director of upstate revitalization for New York State Homes and Community Renewal, described the fundamental importance of counting everybody, in every household, in the 2020 census.

“If we don’t get it right, we have to live with bad numbers for the next 10 years,” she told a group of about a dozen residents that attended a 2020 census roundtable at Plattsburgh Public Library last week.

Over the years, Plattsburgh’s population has remained relatively level.

Between 1950 and 2000, the population here increased by only 6.1 percent.

That’s compared to cities like Glens Falls and Watertown, which saw a 26.8 percent and 22.3 percent decrease in population, respectively; and Saratoga Springs, which saw a 69.2 percent increase in its population in that same period.

Population numbers impact the amount of federal funding for infrastructure, healthcare and education that a community receives, Burakowski said.

The exact relationship between population numbers and federal funding in Plattsburgh is unclear, though Burakowski estimated that statewide, approximately $2,600 in federal funding has been allocated per individual counted in the census.

According the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated $675 billion in federal funds is distributed each year using census data.

An accurate count is critical to protect New York’s share of that funding — estimated at $53 billion each year, according to the state Department of State.

In the last 66 years, the largest population fluctuations in Plattsburgh happened in times long familiar to local residents:

Between 1990-2000 — the U.S. Air Force base closed in 1995 — the city’s population fell by 11.5 percent, from 21,255 to 18,816.

The city’s largest periods of growth came between 1950-60, when the population increased from 17,738 to 20,172, and 1970-80, when the population increased from 18,715 to 21,057.

Whether it be a large decline or a large increase, any fluctuation has largely been tied to the U.S. Air Force base. In a 1961 article previewing the 1960 census results, the census director at the time tied the 13.7 percent population increase to the number of soldiers stationed at the U.S. Air Force base.

Without the Air Force base in play, between 2010 and 2016, the city’s population declined by 1.6 percent, from 20,017 to 19,696.

Census numbers also underpin the country’s electoral college system, according to the Department of State.

Through apportionment, the count impacts New York’s representation in Congress. It’s also used for federal, state and local legislative redistricting.

“New Yorkers need an accurate census count so that we get the resources we need from the federal government, have the proper number of representatives in Congress and the power due to our state in the electoral college,” said Director of Special Intergovernmental Projects Richard Tobe in a statement.

MAKING IT COUNT

The process of counting every individual residing in this country is always a massive undertaking, according to Linda Berk, a partnership specialist with the New York region of the U.S. Census Bureau.

That process has already begun. Local counting committees will be formed in communities all around the nation. The bureau is hiring enumerators.

If you want to get involved, visit census.gov/about/regions/new-york/jobs/new-york, email new.york.recruit@census.gov or call 212-584-3495 for more information about jobs available in this state.

Census day is April 1, 2020, the results will be delivered to the president by Dec. 31, 2020, and the results will be released to the public by April 2021.

“There is little in a democracy more important than enumerating where and how people live,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “The 2020 Census is critical for our City and region to ensure we garner the resources and representation we need to meet the needs of our residents and businesses.

“There remains much work to be done to forge partnerships that will ensure Plattsburgh and our region achieves a full and fair count.”

CITIZENSHIP QUESTION CONCERNS LINGER

It was in March when the U.S. Commerce Department announced that a question about citizenship status would be added to the 2020 census.

According to the New York Times, the decision provoked both fears that adding the question would dissuade people from responding, and several lawsuits, including one backed by various state and local governments that will go to trial this fall.

New York’s Attorney General is one of a number of attorneys general around the nation to oppose the addition of the question.

Even here in Plattsburgh, the controversy over the question simmers.

At last week’s forum, an audience member vocally disagreed with a panelist’s assessment of the citizenship question.

“We of course have concerns about the Trump administration and how they’re handling these concerns,” said Burakowski.

Burakowski also took issue with what she said was a lack of leadership at the federal bureau.

“There’s currently no leadership at the Census Bureau. There’s no direction right now,” she said.

President Trump has nominated Steven Dillingham, who has no prior experience working at the bureau but holds a doctorate in political science and has held jobs at various statistical agencies, to lead the Census Bureau as its new director, according to NPR. He was questioned by members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee last Wednesday.

Dillingham has not publicly weighed in on the citizenship question:

“I have no plans to voice an opinion on that question,” CNN reported Dillingham as saying at his confirmation hearing last week.

A member of the audience said that the “anti-Trump establishment” in New York state is committed to railing against everything that the president proposes:

“Many of us believe that the state is wasting time on this,” the man said.

“We are going to disagree on that,” Burakowski replied. “We believe (the question) will depress the response.”

Burakowski said that the addition of the question is troubling.

“We are desperately concerned about the citizenship question,” she said. “We believe it was unlawfully added.”