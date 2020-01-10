× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland FEMA 2019 Halloween Flood Motorists in Ticonderoga wait for wind-blown wires to be cleared after the 2019 Halloween storm.

ESSEX COUNTY | Residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the 2019 Halloween storm will not be getting any help from the federal government after a request for emergency individual aid was denied last week.

More than 50 homes in Essex County were affected by floodwaters, winds and landslides, including several that were total loses. Throughout the Adirondacks and environs, 18 homes and businesses were destroyed, 135 received major damage and all told, 250 more were affected in some way by the floods.

FEMA aid comes in two forms — compensation for public losses and for private losses. FEMA did agree to help compensate municipalities for the costs of repairing roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, but said no to individuals. Public losses exceeded $33 million.

FEMA said the individual losses were “not of such severity and magnitude as to warrant the designation of individual assistance.” Individual assistance would have paid for repairs not covered by insurance, as well as lodging for those who were displaced.

Elected officials expressed strong disappointment at the decision. “I have spoken with numerous families in our district who have lost their homes and their businesses. The impact of the Halloween storms has been devastating to our region and the livelihood of many families,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY21) said in a statement. “My office will immediately work to ensure we address this devastating news directly with FEMA and advocate for families of New York’s 21st District to get the relief and support they deserve.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would appeal the decision. “It is unacceptable that the federal government has denied our request for individual assistance for the residents affected by the Halloween 2019 storm and I’m demanding the Federal Emergency Management Agency provide a detailed explanation on the denial,” Gov. Cuomo said Friday.

“FEMA needs to step up, do the right thing and help these people restore and rebuild their lives and homes,” Cuomo said. “The agency’s sole mission is to help communities dealing with disasters and a one-sentence denial is woefully inadequate and does nothing to offer hope for these families.”

Flooding was especially heavy in Southern Essex and Warren counties, as well as the southern reaches of the Adirondack Park. Warren Country reported $4.5 million in damages, including washouts on Rt. 8, which was closed for two days.

In North Hudson, two high-profile recreational destinations were severely damaged, including the Frontier Town Campground, which has just opened in the summer, and the refurbished road leading to Boreas Ponds. In Warren and Essex counties, washouts were also reported in the rail bed leading to Tahawus a right-of-way that appears destined at some point to become a public rail trail.

In total, 18 New York counties reported damage from the storm, which dumped more than 5 inches of rain in a short time on Halloween night and into Nov. 1. Heavy winds followed on the storm’s heels, downing trees and power lines. ■