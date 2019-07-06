Airport committee discusses upcoming changes

× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Morris The Plattsburgh International Airport Committee met June 26 to talk about a new upcoming agreement between the airport and Hertz shuttle service.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh International Airport is currently in the process of negotiating a deal with Hertz for a Rent-A-Car (RAC) service. The company is looking for an eight-year deal to have three service cars on site, as well as renting out the storage units to store them at $5.50 per square feet.

Hertz used to work with the Plattsburgh Airport up until two and a half years ago. However, last fall there was discussion about returning. The space Hertz is looking to rent will be $782 a month with a 5 percent commercial rate. Hertz also agreed to pay fees for fuel used per month.

The legislature, however, argued that renting the million dollar space to Hertz for only $5.50 per square foot would not create enough revenue. Instead, a resolution was passed that changed the contract from eight years to three years, with an available renewal after the three years are up.

As for airport construction, there will be none for the rest of 2019. However, CNS Engineering is planning to do construction on the runway. Instead of a monthlong runway closure, the company has decided to fix the runway in two parts, closing one half off for 10 days, where CNS employees will work 24 hours a day to get it down as quickly as possible. Once that is done, the other half will be closed down for over a week to be worked on. Both halves will allow planes to take off when the other half is closed. This isn’t final yet, and will continue to be discussed throughout the upcoming Airport Committee meetings.