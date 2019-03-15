Airport officials continue to court int’l flights, tout success of D.C. connection

× Expand File photo If the federal Department of Transportation approves a plan for SkyWest to takeover as the Plattsburgh International Airport’s primary commercial airline, fliers may soon see a connection from Plattsburgh International to Washington, D.C.

PLATTSBURGH | The development of air service at Plattsburgh International Airport (PIA) continues.

Jack Penning, Clinton County’s airline marketing consultant with Volaire Aviation, told legislators last month that the airport continues to actively court foreign carriers with service to Mexico, the Caribbean or Europe.

The aggressive push to recruit international flights comes as PIA’s federal inspection services facility, which includes offices for Customs and Border Control, nears completion.

Though there was concern that the prolonged government shutdown earlier this year, and the resulting effect on the Federal Aviation Administration, would affect the facility’s opening, the project is still on track to meet its original completion date April 1, according to Airport Manager Christopher Kreig.

Kreig plans to travel overseas to a worldwide conference to scout airlines this spring.

“Recruiting takes years,” Penning noted.

And Plattsburgh’s lack of name recognition remains a hurdle.

“We sit down with foreign carriers and they don’t know where we are,” he said.

But there are reasons for airlines to want to establish service here rather than nearby airports like Montreal — Penning cited a savings of approximately $30 per passenger, and lesser taxes, as examples.

And there is money to be made. According to an airport catchment study, approximately 3,000 passengers in the airport’s general vicinity fly to the Caribbean every day, and 3,600 to Europe, with roughly 1,000 traveling from Montreal to Paris alone.

The goal is to attract some of that market to fly out of Plattsburgh, he said.

Legislators have talked about the prospect of attracting international flights to Plattsburgh at least since 2015.

D.C. SERVICE DOING ‘REALLY, REALLY WELL’

Penning also briefed lawmakers on SkyWest service to Washington’s Dulles International.

SkyWest established service here last August, taking over for PenAir as PIA’s Essential Air Service provider.

“We are doing a little more than double the passengers than the service before,” he said. “It’s progressing really, really well.”

If the current trend continues, Penning said that he expects upward of 75-80 percent of seats will be filled this summer on flights to Washington, D.C.

That would represent a notable increase over PenAir’s average load. In March 2013, on flights to Boston Logan International Airport aboard PenAir, an average of 40 percent of its available seats were filled, according to a study conducted that July.

“SkyWest, I think, will be here for a long, long time,” he said.

Airport officials are also working on setting up a better departure time for the D.C. flights.

The new slot would see flights departing from PIA at 5:45 a.m., a time Penning says is good for business travelers.

“You could be in L.A. by 10 a.m.,” he said.

As for the popular flights aboard Allegiant from Plattsburgh to Vegas, which were offered from 2012-14, there may also be good news.

Penning said that flights to Vegas remain “the number one underserved market” for Plattsburgh.

“We’re working on that,” he said.