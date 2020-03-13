All Essex County senior meal sites, programs closed

× Expand Photo provided by Essex County Office for the Aging senior-meals-home-delivery Senior meal sites are closed throughout Essex County starting Monday, March 16. But the Home Delivered Meals program will continue without interruption. Anyone who would like to sign up for home meal delivery can call the Essex County Office for the Aging at 518-873-3695.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County Public Health announced closure of programs and activities run for elders through the Office for the Aging.

All senior meal sites, including lunch and dinnertime gatherings, are canceled, effective Monday, March 16.

Senior meal sites will remain closed until further notice.

This includes mealtime gatherings held every day, at various times, in AuSable Forks, Minerva, Crown Point, Moriah, Elizabethtown, Bloomingdale, Newcomb, Essex/Willsboro, Schroon Lake, Keeseville, Lake Placid, Ticonderoga and Wilmington.

“We are working to protect our vulnerable people from any potential exposure to illness,” Andrea Whitmarsh, public information officer at the public health office, told the Sun.

These extra precautions are being taken to protect Essex County’s elder population from coronavirus flu, called COVID-19, which has been declared pandemic worldwide.

Essex County Supervisors last week enacted an emergency declaration to ease purchasing regulation for goods and services.

No cases of COVID-19 have been found in Essex County as of March 13. But confirmed cases and several other people are in quarantine in Saratoga and Albany counties.

Caregiver education classes and caregiver support groups are also canceled, according to Public Health.

Exercise classes along with other social offerings from the Office for the Aging are also canceled until further notice.

HOME DELIVERY MEALS WILL CONTINUE

The Essex County Home Delivered Meals program WILL CONTINUE without interruption, according to Public Health.

Anyone who would like to sign up for home-delivered meals can call the Essex County Office for the Aging at 518-873-3695.

Anyone with questions about senior meal and activity program closure can also call the Office for the Aging. ■