All school budgets OK’d

WARREN COUNTY | Proposed 2019-20 school district budgets across northern Warren County were approved without exception Tuesday, and some newcomers were elected to local school boards. All of the budgets maintained their tax levies under the limits imposed by the state’s tax cap.

Approved by voters were the following school district 2019-20 budgets and accompanying propositions. Election outcomes follow the budgets.

Warrensburg Central School District

Budget: Yes, 279; No, 90. total appropriations: $20,548,915 - a 5.2 percent increase calling for a tax levy of $7,641,758 - a 1.75 percent increase. All three propositions passed: to establish a Capital Reserve Fund of up to $5 million over 10 years for school facilities upgrades; to spend savings of $300,000 to purchase new kitchen equipment; and to lease three 66-passenger busses at a cost of up to $58,000 each.

School board election: Challenger Darren Duell defeated incumbent Elaine Cowin, 188 to 184 votes.

North Warren Central School District

Budget: Yes, 289; No, 105. Total appropriations: $13,581,290- a 1.22 percent increase, calling for a tax levy of $8,771,290 - a 0.96 percent increase. A proposition, approved by a vote of 324 to 68, allows spending up to $551,000 for new LED parking lot and bus garage lighting, an accessible walkway to the baseball field and installation of an elevator in the school.

School board election: Claiming the two seats are newcomer Katelyn Hill - 269 votes, and incumbent Paul Buckman - 203 votes; followed by incumbent Jason Willette - 194 votes, and newcomer Dave Iasevoli - 69 votes.

Lake George Central School District

Budget: Yes, 652; No, 161. Total appropriations allowed, $23,815,468 - a 1.99 percent increase; calling for a tax levy of $19,915,900 - a 1.9 percent increase. Bus proposition to purchase two school buses at up to a total cost of $222,297 - Yes, 670; No, 161.

School Board election: Securing board seats were newcomer Maryanne Mackenzie - 530 votes; former board member Linda King - 522 votes; and newcomer Melissa Seale - 513 votes; followed by incumbent Courtney Richichi - 348 votes, and Jason Willett - 326 votes.

Johnsburg Central School

Budget: Yes, 220; No, 30. Total expenditures allowed, $11,144, 249 - a 0.24 percent increase; requiring a tax levy of $5, 973,265 - a 2.92 percent increase.

School Board election: securing the two open seats were Jacob Sauer-Jones - 193 votes; and Michael Sharp - 166 votes; followed by Courtney VanVoorhis - 101 votes.

Bolton Central School District

Budget: Yes, 201; No, 83. The budget allows expenditures of $9,593,271- a 1.8 percent increase; and a tax levy of $7,699,308 - a 1.94 percent increase.

School board election: Incumbent Bolton school board members Michelle Calzada and Denise Johnson, running unopposed, received 242 votes and 244 votes, respectively.