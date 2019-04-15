Almost Easter Thyme

× Expand Photo provided Kids line up around the backyard field at Minerva Central School ahead of an Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by It’s About Thyme Farm. The Colletti Family, which owns the nursery and greenhouse, provides all the items for the event, including 250 baskets and 5,000 Easter eggs.

OLMSTEDVILLE | A true family tradition continues April 20 when It’s About Thyme Farm sponsors its 10th Easter Egg Hunt at Minerva Central School.

Photo provided The Easter Bunny interacts with the crowd at an Easter Egg Hunt at the Minerva Central School. This year’s event is set for noon Saturday, April 20.

The festivities are planned for noon that Saturday behind the school.

Diane and Steve Colletti are the owners of It’s About Thyme Farm. Their family provides all the items for the event, this year equating to 250 baskets and 5,000 Easter eggs, along with prizes and other goodies.

“I start shopping the day after Easter for the following Easter,” Diane said ahead of last year’s event. “I shop year round and look for sales.”

And the Easter Bunny has been known to make an appearance.

“Everyone deserves to be happy, especially children,” Diane said.

It’s About Thyme Farm — located at 32 Smith Road, Olmstedville — opens for the season Saturday, April 26. Call 518-251-3207 for more information.