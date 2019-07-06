Amazing Adirondack Race ready with books, cabbages, picnic finish line

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Zonta Club of the Adirondacks Amazing Adirondack Race teams last year included friends and families. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Zonta Club of the Adirondacks Proceeds from the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks race go into a scholarship fund that, last year, helped support women veterans attend Creative Healing Connections retreats. Prev Next

LAKE PLACID | Clues in books? A head of cabbage? A picnic for a finish line?

These curious hints are somehow central to The Amazing Adirondack Race, a Sunday fun-day, non-strenuous challenge that is part hilarity, part puzzle, all for charity scholarship funds.

Zonta Club of the Adirondacks has planned the annual race to be especially amazing this year.

Teams of four can test their wits against some 20 other teams.

Debra Whitson, an attorney, is a member of the club’s board of directors.

“We are raising money with this Amazing Adirondack Race and 100 percent is going into our Zonta Club Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships for young women and adult women who are pursing college education. We also use the fund to sponsor women veterans who wish to attend Creative Healing Connection retreats. We have also provided funding for girls to participate in the Shine On program, a weekend retreat for girls ages 11 to 13 that helps build resilience and confidence.”

Last year, the Amazing Adirondack Race raised $5,500 for scholarships.

“It’s a super fun event for all ages, for families, for everyone,” Whitson said.

“We have families that send teams and teams of older adults. It’s really all about solving riddles, doing silly, fun challenges. People had a great time last year, we had a riddle that lead them to Kate Smith’s photo in the Olympic Museum, and one team member had to sing ‘God Bless America,’ while another video-recorded it for the referees.”

‘THEY’RE SECRET’

But a cabbage?

Whitson remained mum on the clue.

This year’s event pursues clue spots around the High Peaks region.

“But they’re secret,” Whitson said.

Exact race details and rules will be sent to all teams via the official email address they provide at registration.

“Additional clues, tidbits and challenges will be texted intermittently to all teams via each team’s official cell phone number (as provided at registration) up until the day of the event!

“So one thing is for sure: make sure we have your correct email and phone number, and be sure you are checking them so you have all the information you’ll need to win,” organizers said.

FIND OUT MORE:

The Amazing Adirondack Race is set for Sunday, July 14, rain or shine.

The official sign-in and race briefing is at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start.

A $100 entry fee per team of four nets an official Amazing Adirondack Race shirt and a picnic lunch for everyone.

Cash prizes of $500, $250 and $100 are awarded to the three winning teams.

More information and a few curious clues are posted on The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks Facebook page. Questions can be directed via Facebook messaging there.

Registration through Eventbrite is online here: https://bit.ly/2YgUtbm

The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks is part of a global organization established in 1919 to empower women through service and advocacy. Zonta International “envisions a world where women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.”