Americade 2020 postponed to July 21-25

× Expand Photo Provided Americade Downtown LG A crowd swarms in downtown Lake George during a recent year’s Americade week. This year’s edition of the renowned rally was rescheduled to July 21-25 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. This 38th annual Americade will be conducted with social distancing and activities reconfigured to preserve health of attendees, tourists and local residents, event director Christian Dutcher said.

LAKE GEORGE | This year’s edition of Americade — the nation’s leading touring motorcycle rally — has been rescheduled from early June to July 21-25, event director Christian Dutcher announced April 22.

Renowned for decades as the area’s largest event, Americade — which annually dominates Lake George for five early-summer days — will be transformed this year to protect attendees’ health, Dutcher said Wednesday in a videoconference. The changes were prompted by the public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

This 38th annual Americade is billed as “touchless,” adhering to prevailing social-distancing protocol. Large group gatherings and seminars are to be deleted from its lengthy roster of events. Also, the 2020 rally will feature hand-washing stations, and registration will be conducted online.

Tour Expo, for many years the nation’s largest touring motorcycle equipment exposition, will feature regulated entry so a limited number of people will be circulating at each of its multiple sites in the village, Dutcher said.

The traditional large group tours through the Adirondacks and Vermont have been reconfigured into smaller unguided tours that feature planned stop-offs at multiple restaurants instead of large gatherings at one or two restaurants, Dutcher said.

The mass “block party” of recent years will not be held, according to Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais. The popular comedy shows also are not occurring this year.

Motorcycle factory demonstrations will be held, but with safe distance maintained between participants.

Dutcher estimated that Americade 2020 attendance is likely to be one-third to one-half its traditional colossal size. But he predicted that many thousands will go through with their plans to attend because the rally offers an ideal antidote for the isolation they’ve experienced lately due to the pandemic.

“People will be looking to Americade as their psychological release,” he said. “Our rally gives people the opportunity to get out on the open road, see some of the most scenic and remote places and breathe the fresh air of the Adirondacks,” he said.

Dutcher added that if COVID-19 continues to take its toll, public safety concerns — and federal, state, and local regulations — may yet require changing the new July 21-25 dates to September or early October. Such a decision would have to be made by late June, he said.

“The health of our community and our guests is our paramount concern,” he said.

This year, Americade will feature fundraisers among visitors, vendors, and participants for healthcare workers and emergency responders.

“We’ll be paying tribute to the heroic work of our local first responders and front-line hospital workers,” he said.

In a press released issued by Behan Communications, community leaders offered their thoughts about the rally’s rescheduling.

Blais said the decision to postpone rather than cancel was a welcome decision for the area’s economic health.

“Our great family resort hosts a wide variety of events successfully and cooperatively,” he said.

State Sen. Betty Little said that she was pleased that the rally would indeed be held because cancellation would cause a large financial loss for the region — and that motorcyclists would be disappointed.

“Americade is a tradition that motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country look forward to every year,” she said.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said that maintaining the continuity of the event was important.

“We need good news right now, and this is very good news for Lake George,” he said. “Our small businesses depend on Americade, and so many Americaders love coming back to Lake George.”

Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce director Gina Mintzer said that Americade was vital to the prosperity of local small businesses.

“Americaders can count on the warm welcome they’ve come to expect and Lake George’s trademark hospitality — delivered gratefully, cheerfully, and at a safe distance.”

Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President Michael Bittel praised the rally’s rescheduling.

“This is a testament to our resilience as a community and an expression of confidence that better days are ahead,” he said.