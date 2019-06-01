Americade returns to Lake George

× Motorcyclists pause for pedestrians crossing Canada Street in Lake George during Americade several years ago. This year’s edition of the world-renowned touring motorcycle rally, set for Monday, June 3, through Saturday, June 8, features demonstration rides, group tours through the Adirondacks, a block party and music festival, comedy shows, seminars, various motorcycle competitions, parades and fireworks, as well as TourExpo, the world’s largest show and sale of two-wheeled touring gear.

LAKE GEORGE | Tens of thousands of two-wheeled enthusiasts will be rolling into Lake George Village this week as Americade — the nation’s premier touring motorcycle rally — returns in its 37th edition with new attractions and features.

The village will undoubtedly be a spectacle of gleaming chrome as Americade engulfs Lake George Village from Monday, June 3, through Saturday, June 8.

The relocation of its weekend-long Block Party and Music Festival to its new site on Beach Road adjacent to the lake is the most notable of the changes. The move means the popular Block Party will be closer to TourExpo, the world’s most extensive largest exposition of touring motorcycle equipment and accessories. TourExpo is centered in the village’s Festival Commons and its adjacent properties.

To be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, the party features nine rock bands onstage, craft beers on tap, NFL stars signing autographs and motorcycle stunt shows nearby.

Although the Block Party requires no admission charge for registered Americade attendees, it will be raising money for the Ronald McDonald House charity.

Expected to attract about 30,000 motorcyclists, Americade’s six-day run is packed with two-wheeled tours through the mountains, competitions, comedy shows, seminars and social events complete with tale-swapping by seasoned riders.

Americade is Warren County’s single largest event, responsible for up to $30 million in economic activity annually.

One primary attraction of Americade has been the participation of an array of motorcycle manufacturers offering demo rides and displays, as well as sharing shop talk with factory experts. Scheduled to participate are such manufacturers as BMW, Ducati, Honda, Indian, Moto Guzzi, KTM, Triumph, Motortrike, Roadsmith and Thoroughbred Motorsports.

Another leading attraction of Americade is its vintage motorcycle garage, a display of classic motorcycles from the 1920s through the 1970s, which will be open Tuesday through Saturday at TourExpo.

Concluding Americade 2019 is the Ride for Kids parade — open to all motorcyclists — from Glens Falls to Lake George on Saturday, June 8. This two-wheeled ride is held to raise money for children with serious illnesses. People seeking to participate are urged to arrive at the Maple Street departure point by 8:30 a.m.

A full schedule of events is available at americade.com.