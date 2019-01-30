Amidst shutdown, locals rally to support federal workers

× Expand Photo courtesy Pizza Palace, via Facebook Officers from the Clinton County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA bought lunch at Pizza Palace in Plattsburgh for border patrol agents who are currently working unpaid due to the partial government shutdown.

PLATTSBURGH | The government shutdown is now over.

But locals stepped up last week to offer support for those furloughed and unpaid federal workers.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

In the back of a 15-passenger van parked at the Canadian border, stacks and stacks of thin white boxes lined the floor.

Inside, the smell of melted cheese wafted from 60 freshly-made pizzas ordered by the Clinton County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA.

In a show of solidarity, local law enforcement bought border patrol agents lunch from Pizza Palace on Jan. 17.

They didn’t forget the wings: Sysco also donated trays of buffalo wings to the cause.

More than 19,000 border patrol agents — including the over 2,000 officers stationed along the northern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection — were working without pay during the shutdown.

Clinton County Sheriffs Deputies delivered food to approximately 200 stationed in six outposts.

“These are our brothers and sisters,” said union president Sgt. William Dominy. “They may wear a different color uniform, but we do the same job. We’re looking out for the betterment of our citizens.”

Dominy said that a union member suggested they should find a way to help the agents who were working without pay.

“These guys are stuck in a tough spot. It can be pretty depressing when you don’t have a paycheck coming in, regardless of how much you’re getting paid,” he said.

“We wanted to spread some smiles that day and let them know that we’re thinking of them, and we’re here for them.”

The union’s membership voted in favor of the idea, and they eventually chose Pizza Palace as the vendor. The owners of the restaurant offered to sell the pizza at a discount, and the staff jumped to work — they’d started at 3 a.m. to hand-make all the dough, Dominy said.

Just after 11 a.m., officers loaded the pizzas into a van and sped off to the border.

Mandi Chilton, an employment specialist at the Advocacy Resource Center in Plattsburgh, was at the border when the food was delivered.

“I happened to be at the border today when they delivered this to all the men and women that protect us, and it was most definitely appreciated and just an awesome act of kindness to see,” Chilton wrote on social media.

“These officers continue to go to work day in and day out, knowing that they’re not getting paid, to protect our country. Thank you to all parties involved!”

CHURCH, BIZ OFFER SUPPORT

Some local churches, like the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh, also offered their support.

“As the federal shutdown continues, we know that many across the country are struggling with the impact of a missed paycheck and more,” Rev. Nicoline Guerrier wrote in a newsletter this month. “These are trying times, both emotionally and financially. If you or your family have been affected and need support during this time, please reach out and let us know.”

And local businesses, like the Freihofers Bakery Outlet in Plattsburgh, were offering specials for government workers as the partial shutdown stretched past 30 days.

“Right now, most government workers aren’t getting paid, so we just want to help them out and give them something in return,” Dawn Langlois, foreperson at Freihofers, told The Sun last week.

Freihofers gave out free bread, one loaf per day, to federal employees who’d been impacted.

Langlois said that in a time of uncertainty, it’s important to stand together as a community:

“Their families aren’t getting paid right now,” said Langlois. “We want to stand together and help them out as much as we can, as a local business in this community.”