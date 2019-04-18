An app in the woods

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Experience Newcomb can be accessed through app stores or by snapping a photo of the QR code.

NEWCOMB | Downtown Newcomb, as downtowns are traditionally thought of, does not exist. It’s three miles along Route 28N of a house here and a business there, with a park or a government building scattered along the way. This, town officials say, creates the wrongful impression that there’s no reason to stay in Newcomb and no place to find a bed or a bite if you wanted to.

What the town needed to do was clear up misconceptions and put all their assets in one centralized, easy to access location. Now, there’s an app for that.

The Experience Newcomb app, available at Apple and Google app stores, or by snapping a photo of the app’s QR code, will provide tourists and locals alike with a wealth of information about the community, including local events, as well as places to stay, shop, eat, paddle, hike and have fun. There are plans to link websites of the other four communities of the Five Towns in the east/central Adirondacks — Indian Lake, Minerva, North Hudson and Long Lake — that are partnering to bring awareness of activities in their areas.

“We’re trying to help people find where they’re going more easily,” said Laurinda Minke, a graphic artist who helped develop Experience Newcomb. “People think there’s no place to stay, but in summer we actually have 10 places to stay.”

Once people stay, they will find plenty to do, Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria said. Travelers might be familiar with the Great Camp Santanoni — perhaps Newcomb’s most identifiable asset — and the app will point people to other, lesser known gems. “They might have been to Santanoni, but they don’t know how to get to Lake Henderson,” DeLoria said. “With the app you can click on the (icon) and Google Maps will open and tell you exactly how to get there.”

DIGITAL WORLD

Smartphones are increasingly driving Adirondack tourism, and what travel guides such as Fodors or Lonely Planet were to travelers a generation ago, apps are to people who today want to know where to go and what to do.

“We’re trying to reach people in the digital world,” DeLoria said. “People who come here and don’t know the area will benefit.”

That means, officials hope, that Newcomb and the Five Towns will benefit.

DeLoria and Minke said a small team, including Mary Monaghan and Dave Olbert, began working on the app late last fall. And even the developers were impressed with all Newcomb had to offer when everything was listed in one place.

“You could spend an hour looking at all the various places,” DeLoria said.

Travelers can get ideas for hiking, fishing, boating, bicycling and horseback riding, along with winter sports. Newcomb has various outdoor attractions featured in the app that range from accessible to extreme adventures that include hikes up to two of the area’s three fire towers on one day. For more modest outings, there is a local museum and golf course.

SOUTHERN APPROACHES

If successful, the app will have implications beyond the Five Towns. The state has been working to get people interested in the southern approaches to the High Peaks to relieve overcrowding at Keene Valley trailheads. If hikers begin to use Newcomb as their base camp to the High Peaks, it’s hoped they will naturally migrate to other local attractions, including the Essex Chain and Boreas Ponds.

“The key is getting people to come up and stay, because there is so much to do,” DeLoria said.