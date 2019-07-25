An Erie coincidence

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland North Country Community College Professor Pete Nelson lectures on the Adirondack contribution to the Erie Canal.

TICONDEROGA | In the late 1700s, a young surveyor was thrashing around the western Adirondacks trying to bring some sense of order to a massive tract of land where French nobles, for some reason, felt they might be able to regroup after fleeing the French Revolution’s bloody Reign of Terror.

He failed. But in the course of his career, failures were few and far between.

Indeed, the surveyor, Benjamin Wright, went on to many great successes, becoming a crucial cog in the construction of the Erie Canal. In 1969 he was awarded the status as Father of American Civil Engineering by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Speaking before a packed house at North Country Community College, mathematics professor Pete Nelson cited Wright as an example of how the early Adirondacks — long regarded as little more than a howling wilderness — played a crucial role in the canal, and provided a foundation for American history in general.

Wright and fellow surveyor Charles Brodhead earned their chops lugging 200 pounds of gear up and down some of the Adirondacks’ most precipitous topography. Perhaps most notable was the northern boundary of the Totten-Crossfield purchase, which was sketched on a primitive map sight unseen — and so happened to run over the crest of Giant Mountain and straight up an 800 foot cliff on Wallface Mountain, which today is a challenge, even for modern rock climbers.

“Our frontier was shaped by Benjamin Wright’s abilities,” Nelson said.

This frontier, which at the time reached from the Ohio Valley up to the Great Lakes, was in need of goods and a market for its crops. But when feelers went out in 1807 for a 363-mile watercourse from Albany to Buffalo, no less a visionary than Thomas Jefferson called it “borderline madness,” Nelson said. It was left to Gov. DeWitt Clinton and his fellow New Yorkers to muscle through such a monumental task.

It was Wright and Brodhead who were called upon to figure out how to get water to gently rise up and over a 571-foot plateau. Their genius and innovations, including cement that would dry underwater, were stunning, Nelson said. The project was completed two years early, and in 1825, Clinton took a packet boat from Buffalo to New York and dumped two casks of Lake Erie water into New York harbor. He had made the journey, which routinely took weeks, in just a matter of days.

As canal projects in the Mid-Atlantic stalled, New York became the one coastal city with fast, dependable transport to the interior. Trade and the city’s population exploded.

The canal did one day repay its debt to the Adirondacks, as state leaders determined that a healthy forest was crucial to a steady supply of water, and went on to create the Forest Preserve.